Numurus Leverages Evolute Container Platform to Power its NEPI Remote Software Management Solution

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numurus , a provider of Industry 4.0 solutions for industrial and defense smart sensors, announced today it is partnering with Santa Clara, CA-based Evolute , an edge computing platform, to leverage its Evolute Migrate solution to rapidly containerize and provision Edge deployable software devices over the Numurus Edge Platform Interface (NEPI). NEPI is an Industry 4.0 smart sensor ecosystem that offers capabilities sensor manufacturers need to rapidly integrate Industry 4.0 functionality within their product offerings.

“Manually moving a legacy application and all its dependencies to a container has typically taken three-to-six months per application. With Evolute, customers will be able to streamline provisioning of NEPI software from months to minutes and deploy these solutions across their entire fleet with a single button press,” explained Numurus CEO and Founder Jason Seawall. “It will save them up to $25,000 in development and deployment costs,” he added.

With the Evolute Migrate capability, applications can be moved to a container environment allowing Numurus to have a single container for its deployments. NEPI product development customers can quickly populate a Cloud hosted library of Edge software solutions that their end customers can access and deploy seamlessly from a Cloud environment for mission and operation specific applications.

“With its secure smart IoT backbone, Edge-software management tools, user portal customization, and integrated Cloud-services, NEPI is a perfect application for the Evolute Platform,” said Evolute Founder and CEO Kristopher Francisco. “Enterprise adoption of container platforms is slow—especially for larger organizations with legacy systems. As a result, container technology isn’t prioritized properly. That’s a mistake. All large companies work to streamline operations, and the best way to achieve greater operating efficiency requires the adoption and native deployment of containers. With Evolute, NEPI bridges that gap with an automated container platform that removes concerns over networking, security, and reliability.”

NEPI Background

NEPI is a subscription platform for enabling Cloud-based data, software, and AI management in smart sensors. With NEPI, product developers can rapidly transform their sensor and robotic technologies into smart IoT enabled solutions making them both more capable and more valuable to the end customer. NEPI customers include smart sensor developers, manufactures, and operators.

One of the key capabilities of the NEPI smart device software platform is the ability to manage smart device software through a Cloud-hosted Edge configuration Portal, allowing end-users to select one or multiple smart devices from their fleet and deploy Edge-software from a library of NEPI compatible software with a single button press. NEPI also provides a behind the scenes digital-twin system that documents all software and configuration updates for each device.

About Evolute

Evolute offers a highly scalable container platform with cloud migration. With Evolute, a company can take any application an enterprise is currently supporting and migrate it into a container environment. The Evolute platform analyzes, migrates, and produces the necessary processes to move entire systems from previous environments (i.e., virtual machines, bare metal, or in a cloud environment) to Linux Containers allowing software to run on their edge platform automatically. Evolute’s platform provides container infrastructure and introduces native storage and management to support legacy applications’ streamlined deployment to edge and container environments.

About Numurus

Numurus provides Industry 4.0 solutions for industrial and defense smart sensors. The Numurus Edge Platform Interface (NEPI) is a smart sensor ecosystem that offers capabilities sensor manufacturers and developers need to rapidly integrate Industry 4.0 functionality within their product offerings. Its ecosystem combines Edge-software management, a secure IoT backbone, and Cloud-portal management, with integrated AI services. NEPI can be delivered as a subscription service, making it easy and affordable to scale as needed. Numurus has been selected as an inaugural participant in the Seattle 5G Open Innovation Lab sponsored by T-Mobile, Intel and NASA. The lab gives startups the opportunity to innovate 5G applications. For more information go to https://www.numurus.com/

