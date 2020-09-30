Auth0 Launches Auth0.org and Joins Pledge 1%

Auth0.org leads expansive philanthropic initiatives furthering ‘Secure Access for Everyone’ for technology and inclusive education

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application teams, today announced the launch of Auth0.org , a social impact program committed to secure, inclusive access for all. Representing an extension of the company’s goal of ‘Secure Access for Everyone’ (SAFE), Auth0.org consists of various philanthropic initiatives for nonprofit organizations and social enterprises including secure access to technology and equal access to education. As part of the launch, Auth0 also announced that it has joined the Pledge 1% movement, and has committed to giving 1% of the company's equity to nonprofits over the next 10 years to help pursue philanthropic initiatives, with initial contributions from co-founders Eugenio Pace (CEO) and Matias Woloski (CTO).



‘Secure Access for Everyone’ reflects Auth0.org’s strong belief that inclusivity and accessibility are core tenets to prosperity and progress, unlocking human potential, and elevating the human experience. Auth0.org will rely on the company’s global network of more than 9,000 customers and more than 700 employees, along with Auth0’s resources, to expand upon existing giving initiatives and be a force for good. By leveraging the reach, support, and products of Auth0, Auth0.org will be able to facilitate secure, inclusive access to technology, that aligns with its goal of connecting and improving the lives of people worldwide, regardless of location, race, gender, sexual orientation, disabilities, or religion.

Auth0.org is engaging with world-changing agents and social enterprises that advance its strong belief in inclusivity and accessibility to make lasting change. To ensure Auth0.org’s success in executing that mission, Tides Foundation will serve as its philanthropic partner and charitable home. Since 1976 Tides Foundation has become the leading philanthropic services provider for corporate social impact as well as the nation's largest fiscal sponsor working towards a world of shared prosperity and social justice across sectors.

Tides will help Auth0.org identify organizations that are in the greatest need of technology access and execute on the program’s aligned giving program.

Auth0.org will focus on three primary areas:

Auth0 for Nonprofits: Auth0 for Nonprofits will provide eligible nonprofit organizations and social enterprises with greater accessibility to Auth0’s leading identity management solution. In addition to discounted rates for Auth0’s Enterprise offering, nonprofit organizations will also have access to a variety of resources, including free consulting services, implementation guidelines, and customer support. Auth0 for Nonprofits is an extension of existing Auth0 offerings for nonprofit organizations, including the company’s efforts to provide Startup Relief for qualifying companies most affected by COVID-19.





Auth0 Employee Giving: To grow the ongoing philanthropic interests of Auth0's employees, Auth0 Employee Giving will provide donation matching opportunities, encourage volunteering and community outreach efforts, and organize employee events and campaigns.



“We are excited to welcome Auth0 to the Pledge 1% movement and celebrate their incredible leadership as a role model to others. Increasingly, we’re noting a strong trend of top companies like Auth0, setting aside equity for social impact,” said Pledge 1% Chief Executive Amy Lesnick. “As we face unprecedented challenges from COVID-19, racial injustice, climate issues, and more, companies have an important role in tackling pressing issues of our time. By leveraging equity, in addition to other assets such as time, expertise, product, and its global network, Auth0 is fortifying its commitment with the financial resources required to sustainably address these challenges and drive lasting positive change.”

“We are so thrilled to launch Auth0.org as our social impact program, and help facilitate accessibility and inclusivity through technology to connect and improve lives,” said Eugenio Pace, CEO and co-founder of Auth0. “Joining Pledge 1% demonstrates our long-term commitment for affecting positive change, and we are absolutely dedicated to our mission of ‘Secure Access for Everyone’ as both a global company and social impact initiative.”

Ari Schapiro, Senior Director of Self-Service and Social Impact at Auth0 added, “As a more mature company, we have a responsibility to leverage our product, resources, and reach to extend our support to the amazing nonprofit organizations around the world that are using technology as a force for good.”

To learn more about Auth0.org and its philanthropic initiatives or how to participate, please visit Auth0.org .

About Auth0

Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and application teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding more than 4.5 billion login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 10,000 members in 100 countries have used Pledge 1%’s flexible framework to launch and scale their impact programs and donate 1% of either product, product, staff time, and/or equity to a charity of their choice. In particular, Pledge 1% is helping many companies on the path to IPO pledge equity. Pledge 1% member companies have already ignited half a billion dollars in new philanthropy via their equity pledges, which is proving to be one of the most effective ways of funding social impact work for years to come. To learn more about Pledge 1% visit pledge1percent.org or download the new CEO Equity Playbook today .

