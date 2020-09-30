Annual Youth Waterfowl Hunt Oct. 17

Additional Delaware hunting seasons open in October, including snow goose, duck, other migratory birds and deer firearm seasons. Deer hunting is allowed on all Sundays through Jan. 31, 2021, using only those hunting methods legal for the respective established deer hunting seasons. More information is available at Sunday Deer Hunting.

Hunting season dates opening in October:

Snow goose: Oct. 1 to Jan. 30, 2021, and on Feb. 6, 2021

Antlerless deer: Oct. 2 to 4, 19, and Oct. 23 to 26 and 30 to 31, including Sundays

Muzzleloader deer: Oct. 9 to 18, including Sundays

Youth Waterfowl Hunt: Oct. 17

Ducks, coots and mergansers: first season split Oct. 23 to Nov. 3

Continuing hunting seasons include:

Mourning dove: through Oct. 5

Moorhen, gallinule, sora, Virginia rail, king rail and clapper rail: through Nov. 25

Common snipe: through Nov. 28

Archery and crossbow deer: through Jan. 31, 2021, including all Sundays

Gray squirrel: through Feb. 6, 2021 (closed during November shotgun deer season)

Coyote: through Feb. 27, 2021

Crows: through March 27, 2021 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays only)

Groundhog: through June 30, 2021

DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife offers many hunting opportunities on state wildlife areas, with more information available at Wildlife Area Hunting Maps. Motor vehicles used to access designated wildlife areas owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife are required to display a Conservation Access Pass (CAP). Hunters can get one free annual CAP with the purchase of any Delaware hunting license. To obtain a CAP, hunters will need the registration card for the vehicle to which the pass will be assigned.

A Delaware hunting license or License Exempt Number (LEN) is required to hunt, and most waterfowl hunters require a Delaware waterfowl (duck) stamp and a federal migratory bird (duck) stamp. All migratory game bird hunters except crow hunters, including duck and goose hunters, also need a Federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number, available through the DNREC ePermitting system or by calling toll free 855-335-4868. Hunters using the ePermitting system should either create a profile or use the “Quick Hunting Registration” option.

Delaware hunting licenses, Delaware waterfowl stamps and Conservation Access Passes can be purchased online at Delaware Licenses or from hunting license agents statewide. Starting this year, hunters obtaining a LEN should create a profile using the ePermitting system or at a hunting license agent. Federal migratory bird (duck) stamps are available for purchase at U.S. Post Offices, Bombay Hook and Prime Hook national wildlife refuges and online at Federal duck stamps.

More information on hunting seasons and wildlife areas is available in the 2020/2021 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide or by calling the Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912. For more information on hunting licenses, the state waterfowl stamp and the Conservation Access Pass, visit Delaware Licenses or call the Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

