The Realtors Association of Broward, Palm Beach & St. Lucie Endorses Mike Bracchi for Wilton Manors City Commission

Mike Bracchi for Wilton Manors City Commissioner

The South Florida chapter of the National Association of Realtors serves as the latest major endorsement for Bracchi and his campaign.

WILTON MANORS, FLORIDA, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Bracchi, candidate for Wilton Manors City Commission, received another major endorsement this week. The Realtors of Broward, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie enthusiastically endorsed Bracchi, adding to a growing list of endorsements from organizations and elected officials across South Florida.

This adds to the list of prominent organizations that have endorsed Bracchi, a first-time candidate for city commission. Bracchi's previous endorsements include the Broward Young Democrats, the Dolphin Democrats, SAVE, The Hispanic Vote PAC, and Women’s March Broward. He also received numerous endorsements from the current city commissioners, including Wilton Manors Acting Mayor Tom Green, as well as from elected officials throughout Broward County, Florida.

The Realtors of Broward, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie is a chapter of the National Association of Realtors and is comprised of over 37,000 realtors in the south Florida region. Bracchi stated, “As a first-time candidate, I am honored and humbled to receive this major endorsement. The real estate market in Broward County is currently one of the most active in the State of Florida, including our very own city of Wilton Manors, and as such, realtors are a significant driving force of our local and state economy.”

About Mike Bracchi

Bracchi is a licensed attorney, pharmacist, and hospital executive who now runs his own healthcare consulting company. His work experience includes managing a budget of over $350M for a major company in the healthcare industry which provided an invaluable skill set for budgeting and operational excellence for large budget and complex operational environments, similar to that of a city.

For more information, please visit https://www.ivotemike.com