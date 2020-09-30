Jitterbit Continues to be Placed in 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report

Jitterbit Ranked Within the Five Highest Scores Across all Use Cases

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, has cemented its place as an integrations leader with its results in the September 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) report. Jitterbit ranked within the five highest scores across all use cases in the report and is also a Leader in the September 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise iPaaS report.



The Critical Capabilities report is useful for organizations that need to identify a provider that may be best suited to deliver on their integration requirements. It details the product capabilities that led to Jitterbit being named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise iPaaS, including application and data connectors, communication protocol connectors, file/transfer movement, data mapping and transformation, messaging/events, event steam processing, protocol mapping, data formats/standards, data quality, routing and orchestration, API policy management and enforcement, ecosystem partner community management, and EDI support.

“Enterprise iPaaS is foundational for supporting application and data integration, and increasingly used for B2B integration and API management,” according to Gartner. “As application leaders increasingly look at enterprise iPaaS capabilities as core to their HIP strategies, they expect them to be able to cover an expanding range of use cases, above and beyond the traditional cloud-centric scenarios.”

"We are proud that our customers consider Jitterbit a trusted partner for their integration projects," said Shekar Hariharan, VP of Marketing, Jitterbit. "Jitterbit offers a broad array of capabilities to help customers easily navigate their many integrations, and we believe our placement in this report is a testament to our hard work and our belief in providing platform capabilities to help our customers connect their systems, automate their use cases, and drive successful outcomes."

A copy of the September 2020 report with more information about Jitterbit's capabilities can be found here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit Harmony API integration platform and API360 solutions enable companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

