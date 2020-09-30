Shawn Rana Discusses Inspiration and Career Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawn Rana, a seasoned career executive and consultant based in Manitoba, spoke on the topic of inspiration and career development in a recent interview with Kivo Daily.
Drawing from his 26 years of career success, Rana provided expert insights to support others along their professional journeys.
To begin, Shawn Rana shared exactly how he got started in his industry, manufacturing, fertilizers, oil and gas, and agrichemicals, and how he developed a successful executive career through which he served as the president and CEO of various companies, founding and leading multi-billion-dollar companies from the ground up.
“I was recruited right out of university by one of the largest fertilizer producers in Canada. I joined the company as a project engineer and then was promoted to a process engineer. I really knew this was a great industry, and I wanted to stick with it,” said Rana.
When asked about books or people that have positively influenced his life, Rana said that The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People is a classic that remains his favorite and continues to inspire him to this day.
On the topic of finding novelty and drive to avoid stagnation, Shawn Rana stressed the importance of having hobbies, engaging in continued education, and not being afraid to try something new.
“I like to always be reading a book, learning new things, and studying new things, working on my car, or doing repairs to things. Do not be afraid to try something different and take a chance. Know the consequences, the upside, and the downside, but always be willing to keep an open mind,” he said.
As for his best words of professional wisdom, Rana expressed that knowing who you are and what you want in life is the ultimate key to success.
“Always have in the back of your mind what you want to do and what type of person you want to be, and you will get there. It may take some time but having your goals in the back of your mind always, you will subconsciously be doing things to achieve your goals,” said Rana. “You may not even know it, slowly but surely, you will reach that goal.”
To learn more, visit: shawnrana.com.
About Shawn Rana
Shawn Rana achieved his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and has since developed an impressive 26-year career in the field of manufacturing, fertilizers, oil and gas, and agrichemicals. Rana has held numerous roles, ranging from plant manager and engineering/projects manager all the way to president and CEO of different companies in the fertilizer industry. Throughout his executive career, Shawn has held leadership positions at Fortigen LLC; Iowa Fertilizer Company; Austin Powder Company; and Agrium. He has been responsible for founding and leading multi-billion-dollar companies from the ground up.
About Shawn Rana
Shawn Rana achieved his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and has since developed an impressive 26-year career in the field of manufacturing, fertilizers, oil and gas, and agrichemicals. Rana has held numerous roles, ranging from plant manager and engineering/projects manager all the way to president and CEO of different companies in the fertilizer industry. Throughout his executive career, Shawn has held leadership positions at Fortigen LLC; Iowa Fertilizer Company; Austin Powder Company; and Agrium. He has been responsible for founding and leading multi-billion-dollar companies from the ground up.
