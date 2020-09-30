Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Trupti Sarang Featured in Exclusive Interview

In a recent interview, Trupti Sarang spoke about her career as a clinical pharmacist.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trupti Sarang was recently featured in a one-on-one interview with Thrive Global. She shared what she has learned throughout her career as a clinical pharmacist and spoke about motivation, inspiration, and her love for nutrition.

With 20 years of experience as a clinical pharmacist working in a hospital setting, Trupti Sarang aims to educate others on the limitations of modern medicine and presents alternatives to consider through her website.

In the interview, Pharmacist Trupti Sarang shared that she decided to create her own website to empower others by providing them with knowledge about nutrition, herbs, and yoga in order to reduce the risk of chronic illnesses. She hopes to help patients find better solutions to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Ms. Sarang further explained what she respects most about her industry.

“I love working as a clinical pharmacist and the way I am able to help patients. What I love about my industry is the collaboration, dedication, and teamwork that takes place around the clock to help our sick patients,” she said.

She also shared her biggest accomplishment.

“My biggest accomplishment has been my own personal journey in unraveling so many truths about medications and chronic diseases, and the problems in the medical industry, “ said Trupti Sarang.

“I understand the urgency for change in our healthcare system. I have never given up looking for the facts and have always had an innate curiosity to find the truth about what is safe for patients.”

For more information, visit: truptisarang.com.


About Trupti Sarang

Trupti Sarang of Austin, Texas, is a clinical pharmacist with 20 years of experience working in a hospital setting. She attended the University of Texas and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English with a minor in Chemistry. She went on to receive a Bachelor or Science in Pharmacy. She completed her Doctorate in Pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston. Most recently, Trupti Sarang launched a website to provide information and help patients reduce the risk of chronic diseases through nutrition, yoga, and alternative medicine.

