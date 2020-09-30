NetNumber Named Approved STI Certification Authority

Plays Critical Role in STIR/SHAKEN Ecosystem with Solutions and Certificates

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today it has been approved by the United States STIR/SHAKEN STI Governance Authority (STI-GA) to operate as an STI Certification Authority (STI-CA). STIR/SHAKEN ( S ecure T elephone I dentity R evisited/ S ecure H andling of A sserted Information Using To ken s) allows communication service providers (CSPs) to digitally sign calls from known trusted callers.

As an STI-CA, NetNumber plays a critical role in the overall STIR/SHAKEN ecosystem, issuing SHAKEN certificates to CSPs that have been vetted by the STI Policy Administrator (STI-PA). These certificates are used by the CSPs to authenticate and verify the caller ID presented with incoming calls. This step makes more difficult the CLI spoofing that features prominently in the deluge of fraudulent robocalls that US consumers receive daily.

“The STI-Governance Authority Board is pleased to welcome NetNumber as an STI-Certificate Authority in the SHAKEN ecocsytem,” said Linda Vandeloop, STI-Governance Authority Board Chair.

“STIR/SHAKEN is critical to restoring trust in the telephone system,” explained Steve Legge, chief operating officer, NetNumber. “Nearly 90% of U.S. consumers reject or ignore calls from unknown numbers. For several years, NetNumber has been at the forefront of delivering solutions to protect consumers from nuisance and robocalls. Today, we are proud to accept the responsibility of operating as a Certification Authority, and to help CSPs restore trust in their telephone services.”

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 20 years of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private Networks and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platforms, TITAN and TITAN.IUM. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

