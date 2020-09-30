LendVer Names The Loan Source its 2020 Best PPP Lender

The Loan Source Named LendVer's 2020 Best PPP Lender

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders announces industry leader in Paycheck Protection Program "PPP" financing.

The Loan Source has just opened its PPP loan waitlist in anticipation of Congress approving a program extension, and interested business owners can sign up now.” — lendver.com

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders has finalized its review process for the Best Paycheck Protection Program "PPP" Lender, and has selected New York, NY based The Loan Source.

The Loan Source is one of only 14 non-bank lenders approved by the SBA to provide PPP loans and has just opened its PPP loan waitlist in anticipation of Congress approving an extension to the program. The Loan Source is part of the selective SBA Preferred Lender Program, which is the highest level of approval status that a lender can receive from the SBA. The Loan Source was one of the leaders during the first rounds of the Paycheck Protection Program, originating over 5,000 PPP loans totaling in excess of $500 million. The Loan Source currently services over $3.3 billion of PPP loans and has over 26 years of expertise servicing and originating SBA loans.

The Loan Source is fully committed to the Paycheck Protection Program and through its customized technology, has streamlined the PPP loan process enabling any eligible businesses to apply for and quickly obtain a PPP loan (as long as funding is available). Additionally, The Loan Source’s dedicated service team and borrower portal enables a simple and streamlined forgiveness process. The Loan Source is not a bank so it does not require an existing relationship, or that you open up an account or transfer funds to receive a PPP loan.

Approval by Congress of a Paycheck Protection Program extension could be imminent, and funds will likely go extremely fast. The Loan Source is encouraging any business owner interested in receiving a 1st or possibly a 2nd PPP loan (should funding become available) to join its PPP loan waitlist. Once a new round of PPP funding is announced, The Loan Source will notify waitlist members with the next steps to quickly receive PPP funding.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring The Loan Source as its 2020 Best PPP Lender, and amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best lenders. Those business owners located in the United States who are interested in receiving a PPP loan, can be added to The Loan Source's waitlist by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders and Service Providers for business owners and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers and business owners can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders and service providers, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders and service providers should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders and Service Providers have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.