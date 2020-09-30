Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nasdaq Announces 2020 Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will host its 2020 Investor Day on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 via live webcast. Adena Friedman, President and CEO, and other members of Nasdaq's senior leadership team will host presentations about the company's operations and strategy. The Investor Day’s virtual format will provide analysts and investors with the ability to participate in live Q&A sessions with Nasdaq’s senior leadership team.

What: Nasdaq 2020 Investor Day

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM ET

Where: The agenda and slide presentation will be available on Nasdaq's IR website: http://ir.nasdaq.com. Analysts and investors are invited to view the live webcast at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

