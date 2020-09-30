Tecogen Announces Order for Tecofrost Refrigeration Compressor

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, MA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of a Tecofrost natural gas engine driven refrigeration compressor to a food processing facility in Connecticut. The Tecofrost unit will be incorporated into an existing ammonia refrigeration system at the facility while simultaneously using free heat recovery for process hot water. The Tecofrost compressor will reduce the facility’s energy costs and carbon footprint while providing added resilience to grid outages.



The food processing facility has an existing electric compressor system for refrigeration and cooling requirements to which the Tecofrost system will add 150 HP of gas engine compressor capacity, resulting in electric savings, redundancy, and resilience to grid outages for the refrigeration system. Waste heat will also be used for process water and heating, resulting in additional energy savings. The system is expected to be commissioned in early 2021 and will be serviced from Tecogen’s East Windsor, Connecticut factory service center.

“The Tecofrost system is a drop-in replacement for many industrial refrigeration applications such as this food processing facility,” noted Stephen Lafaille, Director of Business Development at Tecogen. “The Tecofrost solution uses inexpensive natural gas to baseload the facility’s refrigeration plant, resulting in a significant reduction in electricity purchased from the grid. Heat recovery further lowers operational cost by reducing boiler operation at the facility.”

The Tecofrost system is a natural gas engine driven refrigeration package designed for industrial refrigeration applications from -40°F to +40°F and is ideal for applications requiring circulated refrigerant for cooling operations. The system is designed for simple installation similar to that for an electrically driven refrigeration package and is a critical tool to help facilities reduce operating costs and increase resiliency from the electric grid.

“I am pleased that facility owners are recognizing the Tecofrost value proposition,” stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “When we re-introduced Tecofrost last year, we saw the opportunity to expand the market for our products to industrial refrigeration systems, and we expect the backlog for Tecofrost to increase as industrial facilities look for ways to reduce operating costs and reliance on the electric grid.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel throughout North America. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors,” among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and our ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke, CEO

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@Tecogen.com