Liferay Unveils New Multinational Platinum Partner Status

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, today announced the addition of Multinational Platinum Partner designation to its worldwide partner program. Designed to support the needs of growing partners with an international presence and expertise in multiple markets, Liferay is proud to welcome its first partners to Multinational Platinum status.

Liferay’s robust partner community includes many regional partners dedicated to Liferay who operate across several countries and continents. These partners require an enhanced version of Liferay’s program that offers additional benefits designed to help them expand their multinational footprint. For the initial launch of the program, five Liferay Platinum Partners with operations in three or more countries were invited to participate as Multinational Platinum Partners: everis, PRODYNA, Ricoh, VASS, and Webtown.

These partners were chosen based on their technical expertise, commitment to Liferay, and focus on geographic expansion to grow their Liferay practices. The program offers many additional benefits including dedicated Channel Account Managers, Liferay executive sponsorship, and broader sales and marketing to support business development in expanded markets.

“Liferay’s success depends on the work and dedication of our global partner community,” said Karen Newnam, Director of Global Alliances at Liferay. “Our goal in creating the Multinational Platinum Partner designation is to make it easier for partners working internationally to do business with Liferay by supporting partner growth with strategic investments in geographic expansion. The inaugural group of partners in this program represent the very best of what makes Liferay’s partner community a vital resource for client success worldwide.”

The introduction of Multinational Partner status comes at a time of rapid growth in Liferay’s channel program. Recent changes have seen the hiring of a global channel operations manager, additional regional channel account managers, channel pre-sales engineers, and a global partner enablement manager who will help to increase onboarding speed and work with partners to generate revenue faster.

To find out more about joining Liferay’s growing partner community please visit: https://www.liferay.com/services/partners

About Liferay:

Liferay helps organizations solve digital challenges with omnichannel intranet, portal, commerce, and integration solutions. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative, and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and multiple other industries use Liferay. Liferay. One Platform. Endless Solutions. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

Yotam Levy Liferay 1-877-LIFERAY yotam.levy@liferay.com