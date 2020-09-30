NovaSignal Expands Global Footprint with India Entity

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSignal Corp., a medical technology and data company specializing in assessing cerebral blood flow, announced today its expansion into India.



Located in Bangalore, NovaSignal India Pvt. Ltd. grows NovaSignal’s customer and engineering reach into Asia. NovaSignal’s objective is to improve the lives of people living with disease through modernizing the way that brain health is assessed. Every year 1.8 million people suffer from stroke in India, nearly twice the number of cases from two decades ago. The NovaGuide Intelligent Ultrasound provides the only fully automated, real-time method to non-invasively display cerebral blood flow. This data enables rapid identification of blood clots and other neurological abnormalities.

“Through the application of technology, we have the opportunity to transform brain health care. India faces a rapidly growing burden of diseases, stroke being a significant one. With approximately 2,000 neurologists to serve the country’s population of 1.4B the use of technology is critical. We look forward to bringing efficient and autonomous cerebral blood flow monitoring to India in service of the large and growing need,” said Diane Bryant, Chairman and CEO of NovaSignal.

NovaSignal is also creating a development center in India leveraging world-class technical talent. NovaSignal India Pvt. Ltd. will be home to NovaSignal’s cloud engineering team, responsible for the development of cloud-based data analytics applications for remote physician access to patient data.

“The formation of NovaSignal India Pvt. Ltd. allows us to benefit from the incredible technical talent in India. We are building a strong engineering team to develop new products that will harness the promise of cloud computing and advance medical sciences,” said Naresh Sehgal, Ph.D., Vice President of Cloud Engineering.

NovaSignal India Pvt. Ltd. adds to NovaSignal’s existing presence in North America, Europe, and United Arab Emirates.

About NovaSignal

Founded in 2013, NovaSignal Corp. is a medical technology company whose mission is to save lives by unlocking the hidden power of blood flow data. The company’s FDA-cleared NovaGuide Intelligent Ultrasound combines non-invasive ultrasound, robotics, and artificial intelligence to assess real-time cerebral blood flow. Using cloud computing and data analytics, NovaSignal supports physicians in their clinical decision making of diseases identified through cerebral blood flow. This includes strokes, intra-cardiac shunts, and intra-pulmonary shunts (as recently demonstrated with patients suffering from COVID-19).

