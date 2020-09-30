ABM Introduces EnhancedFacility™ in Select Markets to Support Healthier Indoor Environments

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today its commitment to providing clients with a proprietary EnhancedFacility™ program to support their needs for a holistic approach to facility health in the current environment, including but not limited to COVID-19 response efforts. EnhancedFacility will provide facility services focused on improving indoor air quality (IAQ), along with building efficiencies and funding solutions. This solution will complement the Company’s EnhancedClean™ program, launched earlier this year, aiming to deliver healthier spaces with a cleaning and disinfection process backed by experts, specifically focused on surfaces.



“ABM’s EnhancedFacility program will deliver healthier indoor air and more efficient operations,” said Scott Giacobbe, Chief Revenue Officer at ABM. “Together, our EnhancedFacility and EnhancedClean solutions will help our clients foster better occupant wellbeing through improved building health, safety, and efficiency.”

IAQ can be improved through proper HVAC, mechanical and control systems along with several new and advanced technologies for biohazard disinfection of the air. ABM will work with clients to determine the most appropriate combination of solutions that will be most effective depending on the unique needs of their facility and to help prioritize budgets to focus on actions that will make the most impact.

ABM’s Expert Advisory Council, composed of leading experts in infectious diseases, industrial hygiene and facility services, continues to advise on many aspects of ABM’s business, including the new EnhancedFacility program.

At this critical time, ABM remains vigilant in monitoring the most up-to-date safety, infection control and facility protocols recommended by global experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the U.K. National Health Service (NHS) and others.

ABM’s services have been deemed by applicable governmental authorities as “essential” to doing business during the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

For more information about ABM service offerings for COVID-19, reach out to your local ABM representative, or visit ABMEnhancedFacility.com.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.5 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

