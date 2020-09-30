Bitcoin.com Exchange to List Aspire and Aspire Gas as Newest Digital Asset Creation Platform Comes to Market

Aspire (ASP) is the first digital asset creation platform to resist both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks common to proof-of-work blockchains. Its fees are a tiny fraction of creating assets on Ethereum or other platforms due to its innovative Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain. Both tokens will be listed with BTC, BCH, USDT, and ETH trading pairs.

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Bitcoin.com Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of two new digital assets: Aspire (ASP) and Aspire Gas (GASP) on the 30th of September 2020 at 10:00 UTC. Both tokens were created by Aspire Technology, under the leadership of core developer Jim Blasko, a proof-of-work innovator since 2012.

What is Aspire Technology?

Aspire Technology is a leading developer of digital asset creation technologies. It was incubated by the bCommerce Labs accelerator fund and other angel investors. The Aspire platform, which consists of the Aspire (ASP) digital asset creation platform and Aspire Gas (GASP) blockchain, is the first digital asset creation platform to resist both mining exploits and 51 percent attacks that are common to proof-of-work blockchains.





The Aspire platform improves upon the standard Counterparty open-source code, but grafts in an automated checkpoint server to prevent 51 percent attacks that have caused many other blockchains to be attacked and lose funds. Aspire is also not subject to miner attacks. Many other platforms have suffered one of these two common exploits that Aspire is immune from.

Why should one choose ASP & GASP?

Aspire (ASP) improves on speed, cost, and security for creating both fungible and non-fungible (NFT) tokens. It allows professional developers and hobbyists alike to create extensive digital assets involving up to 92 billion tokens per asset, as well as unlimited sub-assets, with no programming experience required, for about a dollar per asset. Aspire Gas (GASP) powers Aspire transactions for thousandths of a penny per transaction.





Cost Effective Asset Transactions

Aspire uses very small fractions of GASP for all transactions of digital tokens/assets sent on the Aspire network. gAsp currently charges 1 satoshi per byte when creating a transaction. These low fees allow for thousands of transactions with a single GASP, thus creating an extremely cost-effective way for sending small or large amounts of assets/tokens. Aspire is far more affordable than Counterparty, Maidsafe, Omni, Ethereum, Ravencoin, NEO, or any other digital asset platform.





Speed

The gAsp core and its increased speed allows for secure confirmations that average about 2 minutes, which is 5x faster than Counterparty or Bitcoin. The gAsp's core is built on PoW (Proof Of Work) via scrypt mining and is designed for processing all of Aspire's transactions onto one secure blockchain. All transactions of digital assets created on Aspire will always confirm at least 4x faster than Bitcoin's 10 minute block time.





Security

By implementing advanced checkpoints into gAsp's core, Aspire assets will be free of double spending, 51% attacks, and hostile takeovers of the blockchain. This is a first in asset creation platforms and gives Aspire the ultimate protection from malicious attacks.





On Aspire, anyone can create assets at an extremely low price and in under two minutes. Currently the cost to do this is 10 Aspire coins (ASP), which are currently offered for free for a limited time through the Aspire bounty program. In addition, Aspire is 5x faster than Bitcoin. One Aspire Gas coin (GASP) allows more than 300,000 transactions of any asset created on Aspire.





Strong Endorsement

Danish Chaudhry, Head of Bitcoin.com Exchange, shared his views on the Aspire platform and what he’s looking forward to most in the relationship: “I’ve followed the team behind Aspire, and the platform upon launch for quite some time now. It is an incredible platform, not only because of its speed, but the core technology implemented. The focus and dedication given in this project is unparalleled, and their all-star team is by far one of the strongest in the industry. Excited to welcome ASP and GASP into our ranks.”





Jim Blasko, CEO and Co-Founder of Aspire, added: “We are very proud that Bitcoin.com will be the first exchange to take on trading pairs for GASP and ASP, the native cryptos of the Aspire platform. By working with Bitcoin.com, Aspire and its amazing asset creation tools now fall into the hands of millions of new users. Our goal was to make crypto asset creation better in every way possible for the user, and this partnership is another stepping stone in the natural organic growth of Aspire. Today’s milestone ensures that future assets created on Aspire can be supported via Bitcoin.com’s exchange.”





Michael Terpin, Co-Founder and Chairman of Aspire also added: “Ordinary consumers will drive the next massive wave of crypto adoption, just as they did in the second decade of the web. Aspire is poised to become the leading digital asset creation platform globally by combining ease of use with high speed and near-zero fees. We believe in the very near future, most people will have dozens of digital assets they interact with regularly.”





About Bitcoin.com Exchange

The mission of Bitcoin.com Exchange is to empower people from all over the world to trade cryptocurrencies with ease and confidence, from first-time traders to advanced trading professionals. With high liquidity, 24/7 multilingual support and dozens of trading pairs, complemented with a high level of security, we offer an attractive platform for trading any cryptocurrency. Within one year since launch, on average, our exchange has been visited by more than 500K active traders per month, and this number continues to grow as you read this sentence.





About Aspire Technology and the Aspire platform

Bitcoin.com Exchange Contact: antonio@bitcoin.com Aspire Contact: Transform Group, aspire@transformgroup.com