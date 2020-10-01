International shipping Platform Parcel ABC expands it’s activities to Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable international and domestic shipments can be made to and from Canada as the online shipping platform ParcelABC is expanding its activities into the Canadian market!
The well-known delivery platform is already shipping packages from most countries across the globe and offers a large selection of services to and from its established markets in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Central, South, and North America.
According to Andrius Balkūnas, one of the founders of the ParcelABC online shipping platform, Canada was always a goal market for Parcel ABC. “One of the biggest goals of Parcel ABC was to enter the Canadian market. North America is one of the biggest and strongest markets in the world and we work very hard to operate fully and offer the best services in North America,” says Mr. Balkūnas.
The goal of Parcel ABC is to make delivery from door to door possible and affordable for anyone all around the globe. Parcel ABC shipping platform brings together large and small courier companies around the world and is one of the largest courier networks in the sector.
Parcel ABC provides the best prices in the market by uniting thousands of local and international delivery companies and fill their empty spaces with your packages and deliveries. This enables the platform to offer a full range of services for express and economy delivery, using the most reputable and reliable courier companies.
More information about the parcel services offered by ParcelABC can be found by visiting the website at https://www.parcelabc.com
Contact Info:
Name: ParcelABC
Email: support@parcelabc.com
Organization: Parcel ABC Limited
Address: 5 Underwood Street, London, N1 7LY, United Kingdom
Andrius Balkūnas
