CORHIO and Health Current Join Forces and Announce Intent to Form New Regional Organization

Two national leaders in health information exchange, Health Current in Arizona and CORHIO in Colorado, announced today their intent to merge to form a regional health data utility.

DENVER, Colo. and PHOENIX, Ariz. – September 30, 2020 – CORHIO and Health Current have entered formal discussions to strategically align their organizations to better serve the healthcare data needs in Colorado and Arizona, while preparing for future consolidation in the health information exchange (HIE) landscape. As stewards of data for approximately 1,320 healthcare organizations across both states participating in HIE services, the joining of CORHIO and Health Current to form a new regional organization has the potential to create the largest health data utility in the West.

“This strategic alignment of two established, successful and long-standing HIEs is crucial to drive increased value to our healthcare communities and employees,” says Melissa Kotrys, Health Current CEO. “By joining forces and partnering with additional organizations who wish to join this regional HIE, we will be well positioned for successful participation in national interoperability models.”

“The next evolution for HIEs is to become regional health data utilities for their communities, providing vital services just like the water, electric, and other essential utilities,” says Morgan Honea, CORHIO CEO. “CORHIO and Health Current are among the forerunners to strategically align and create the infrastructure for regional and nationwide interoperability by building a business and operating model that will further advance our collective services and community support.”

CORHIO and Health Current are logical regional partners. In addition to their geographic proximity, both operate in good business and financial health, and share similar goals, values, and culture. Both organizations are dedicated to improving care coordination and clinical outcomes for their communities, as well as to supporting their respective state’s HIE and health information technology initiatives.

According to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, “Health Information Exchanges help improve the quality of the patient experience, support collaboration and coordination and improve efficiencies by making it easier for doctors, hospitals and other care providers to securely review, analyze and share medical information across the healthcare system.” This new Arizona-Colorado affiliation will strengthen the region’s core HIE services and bring needed innovation to help our healthcare communities.

The ultimate joining of CORHIO and Health Current to form a new regional organization will be subject to various conditions, including entering into a formal agreement.

As a central source for health information services across both states, CORHIO and Health Current are pursuing this strategic alignment to demonstrate an effective model for community-driven healthcare interoperability that can be implemented more broadly.

About CORHIO

CORHIO (the Colorado Regional Health Information Organization) is an independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality through the optimal use of health information exchange (HIE). The CORHIO HIE is one of the largest and most robust health information exchange networks in the United States with 74 hospitals and more than 6,900 office-based providers currently connected. In addition to managing the robust HIE network, CORHIO provides advisory services that help healthcare professionals effectively use electronic health records and improve care delivery, and supplies accountable care organizations and health plans with data that enhance population health programs. For more information, please visit www.corhio.org.

About Health Current

Health Current is the health information exchange (HIE) that helps partners transform care by bringing together communities and information across Arizona. More complete information leads to better care and better outcomes. It makes healthcare transformation possible. Since 2007, Health Current has worked to become Arizona’s primary resource for information technology and exchange, integrating information with the delivery of care to improve the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities. Health Current: a partner that gives providers the information they need to make better clinical decisions and keep people healthy. Learn more at healthcurrent.org.

