Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,790 in the last 365 days.

Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in October:

  • H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference
    Monday, October 5, 2020 – 3:30 pm ET
  • Guggenheim Securities’ 1st Annual Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Day
    Monday, October 5, 2020 – 4:45 pm ET

The H.C. Wainwright presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.altimmune.com under Events/Presentations.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. The Company’s diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor Contacts:

Stacey Jurchison Ashley R. Robinson
Altimmune, Investor Relations LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 410-474-8200 617-430-7577
sjurchison@altimmune.com arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.