Alpha Sigma Capital Completes Purchase of AirWire Assets

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a pioneering digital asset fund investing in emerging cryptocurrencies and blockchain companies has completed its acquisition of AirWire’s assets for an undisclosed amount. Assets including AirWire’s intellectual property, source code, user base, and WIRE tokens were included in the purchase. Ken DiCross will continue as CEO and will hold a board position. The new company was named AirWire Network.

As part of the restructuring, AirWire will be conducting a buy-back program of WIRE tokens currently listed in Sistemkoin. The current web platform at airwire.io is in stealth development mode and will be relaunching in October under a beta release.



All former users and account holders will be able to access their accounts and wallets on the platform. In the first half of 2021, AirWire will conduct a swap for the classic WIRE tokens in order to facilitate a migration to its new blockchain protocol, currently under redevelopment, migrating from the original PIVX blockchain that WIRE currently uses.



AirWire was a pioneer in the rewards, earning, and crypto mass-adoption technology. In 2019, the company had to close its doors due to capital challenges and changes in the management team. Under the guidance of Alpha Sigma Capital, Ken DiCross, the founder and CEO of Airwire, will lead the new company AirWire Network, as we reboot the organization and continue the vision and path set forth by Ken DiCross when they first launched in 2018.



Services and software that will be relaunching in Beta in October 2020 include:

Technology that allows Clients Transmission of tokens on a targeted basis. AirWire’s platform allows anyone to transmit tokens directly and securely through text, email, QR code, social media, or custom links, utilizing their Patent Pending technology.

Reward Earning System (Gig Economy) AirWire provides features that reward users and influencers with tokens listed on the platform when an activity is completed, such as retweeting a specific message provided by the token. Other earning activities are on the roadmap and will launch in 2021.

Advanced Advertising Reward Features. Advertisers can gain efficiency by offering rewards to users who accept and watch 100% of online video or message before the reward can be claimed.

About Alpha Sigma Capital



Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. You can find more information at www.alphasigma.fund.

About AirWire Network



AirWire Network is a pioneer in the rewards, earning, and crypto mass-adoption technology. Their SaaS platform provides digital assets the ability to provide rewards for activities, including an ad-based model. In addition, users have the ability to transmit tokens directly and securely through text, email, QR code, social media, or custom links, utilizing their Patent Pending technology. For more information visit www.airwire.io

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.



