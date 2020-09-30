Iran: Defiant Youth Continue protests against Navid Afkari's execution & support for detained protesters
6-Lahijan – Torching the eliminated Quds force commander, Qassem Soleimani's banner - September 29, 2020
People enthusiastically welcomed the activities of the defiant youth in various cities”PARIS, FRANCE, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past week, defiant youths in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, and Mashhad set fire to centers of repression and terrorism to protest the execution of Navid Afkari, Iran's wrestling champion arrested during the 2018 uprising. The defiant youth also set fire to the pictures of Khamenei and Khomeini and the terminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, in several cities, including Arak, Iranshahr, and Khaf (Khorasan Razavi).
— NCRI
On Sunday, September 27, the regime's revolutionary court in Shiraz, Navid's hometown, was targeted by defiant youth.
People enthusiastically welcomed the activities of the defiant youth in various cities, especially the targeting of the regime's court in Shiraz.
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
September 29, 2020
