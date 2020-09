Iran: Defiant Youth Continue protests against Navid Afkari's execution & support for detained protesters

Tehran – Torching the center for the repressive Basij - September 29, 2020 Isfahan – Torching the entrance to the repressive Basij force - September 29, 2020 Shiraz- Targeting regime's court in Shiraz, which sentenced Navid Afkari to death – September 2020 Mashhad – Targeting the center for spreading terrorism – September 2020 6-Lahijan – Torching the eliminated Quds force commander, Qassem Soleimani's banner - September 29, 2020 Arak – Torching posters of Khomeini and Khamenei – September 2020 Isfahan- Torching two IRGC centers of repression – September 29, 2020 Iranshahr – Torching a banner of the repressive Basij force - September 29, 2020

People enthusiastically welcomed the activities of the defiant youth in various cities” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, September 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the past week, defiant youths in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, and Mashhad set fire to centers of repression and terrorism to protest the execution of Navid Afkari , Iran's wrestling champion arrested during the 2018 uprising. The defiant youth also set fire to the pictures of Khamenei and Khomeini and the terminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani , in several cities, including Arak, Iranshahr, and Khaf (Khorasan Razavi).On Sunday, September 27, the regime's revolutionary court in Shiraz, Navid's hometown, was targeted by defiant youth.People enthusiastically welcomed the activities of the defiant youth in various cities, especially the targeting of the regime's court in Shiraz.September 29, 2020

Iran: Continued protests by defiant youth against the execution of Navid Afkari & Supporting other protesters