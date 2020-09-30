Iran: Defiant Youth Continue protests against Navid Afkari's execution & support for detained protesters

Tehran – Torching the center for the repressive Basij - September 29, 2020

Isfahan – Torching the entrance to the repressive Basij force - September 29, 2020

Shiraz- Targeting regime's court in Shiraz, which sentenced Navid Afkari to death – September 2020

5-Mashhad – Targeting the center for spreading terrorism – September 2020

6-Lahijan – Torching the eliminated Quds force commander, Qassem Soleimani's banner - September 29, 2020

Arak – Torching posters of Khomeini and Khamenei – September 2020

3-Isfahan- Torching two IRGC centers of repression – September 29, 2020

Iranshahr – Torching a banner of the repressive Basij force - September 29, 2020

People enthusiastically welcomed the activities of the defiant youth in various cities
PARIS, FRANCE, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past week, defiant youths in Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, and Mashhad set fire to centers of repression and terrorism to protest the execution of Navid Afkari, Iran's wrestling champion arrested during the 2018 uprising. The defiant youth also set fire to the pictures of Khamenei and Khomeini and the terminated commander of the terrorist Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, in several cities, including Arak, Iranshahr, and Khaf (Khorasan Razavi).

On Sunday, September 27, the regime's revolutionary court in Shiraz, Navid's hometown, was targeted by defiant youth.

People enthusiastically welcomed the activities of the defiant youth in various cities, especially the targeting of the regime's court in Shiraz.


Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
September 29, 2020

Iran: Continued protests by defiant youth against the execution of Navid Afkari & Supporting other protesters

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

