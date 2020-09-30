Build a money-generating machine that pays all your bills, become 1st Generation Rich and have fun doing it

Mark J. Migliaccio announces the release of ‘1st Generation Rich’

/EIN News/ -- ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark J. Migliaccio wanted to open the eyes of anyone who always wanted to start a business or invest in real estate but never knew how to get started. He wants to show that there are many more options to the daily grind and “working in a job you dislike with people you would never invite to one of your barbecues.” It is for these reasons that he writes “1st Generation Rich” (published by Archway Publishing), a book about how to build a money-generating machine that pays all your bills, become 1st Generation Rich while having fun doing it.

In this guide to building wealth, Migliaccio explores how to build a business that puts one in control of his/her valuable time, master the art of making money by investing in real estate and view money as a valuable tool instead of being taboo. He explains that by creating more options, one will have more freedoms.

“Technology has changed just about everything yet these basic principals have been the building blocks for any start up or investments for thousands of years,” Migliaccio points out. “I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel I just found a different way to become rich by taking the path that was less traveled. This journey is my personal story on how I was able to build a successful business and invest in real estate with a learning disability, no education, no money, no help and no safety net if I was to fail.”

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing of the book, Migliaccio replies, “This entire book from the 1st word to the last word was written with one goal in mind, to show that every human being is exquisitely unique. You were put here on earth for a purpose. I want to help you unlock what makes you unique and turn it into something that lasts.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/1st-Generation-Rich-Mark-Migliaccio/dp/1480892041

“1st Generation Rich”

By Mark J. Migliaccio

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 262 pages | ISBN 9781480892057

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 262 pages | ISBN 9781480892040

E-Book | 262 pages | ISBN 9781480892033

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mark J. Migliaccio was placed into a special education program in the second grade due to a learning disability and remained in the program until he graduated. He went on to go to college but dropped out before working a series of dead-end, minimum wage jobs. Then he remembered his best friend’s dad only had a third-grade education and was a very successful businessman and real estate investor, which inspired him to pursue a path of wealth not taught in public schools. Website: markjmigliaccio.com/ email: the1stgenerationrich@gmail.com

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

