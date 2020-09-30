Digital Marketing Company Lead Revenue Helps Paving Contractors Skyrocket Their Sales
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly launched Lead Revenue for Contractors is rapidly gaining a stellar reputation. The company has already helped hundreds of paving contractors get more leads, more traffic and more revenue.
Digital marketing company Lead Revenue is pleased to announce that it is now focusing specifically on helping contractors in the paving industry. With years of experience working in a wide variety of industries, the Lead Revenue team made the decision to narrow down their focus for a number of reasons.
“We have a great deal of experience in helping contractors,” says Marketing Expert Tyler Roth. “I personally grew up in construction and even paved for two years. So there’s not much I don’t know about the pressures of being a contractor.”
Roth adds that after leaving his paving career he transitioned to digital marketing.
“Because of my background and experience, I know how to help contractors create tremendous growth for their businesses. Not only do I know all the ins and outs of getting paving and asphalt jobs, I also know exactly what contracting businesses need to do to get more leads.”
Roth explains that Lead Revenue helps contractors operate their business at a higher level by increasing their online presence and utilizing proven strategies to not only attract customers through paid advertising but also through organic growth. The team creates a custom website for their client, which converts at around 7% - a phenomenal achievement since the average website converts at only 1%.
‘Google My Business’ is fully optimized, and the company’s in-house writers write blogs in order to create a StoryBrand framework. Lead Revenue also manages the contractor’s social media sites in order to drive traffic back to the website.
“I’m proud to say that our average on-site visitor time averages 5 minutes and 13 seconds. We have certainly made a difference in our clients’ lives. And in fact, we have increased companies revenue by almost 16 times, and can boast over 1.1 million dollars in opportunities for one client alone in less than 3 1/2 months.”
About the Company
Lead Revenue is on a mission to bring contracting businesses the best lead generation tools available, offering website development, social media management, live chat, ADA Compliance, phone answering, and a lot more. With a proven sales record, the company guarantees to double clients’ website leads or provide a 100% refund.
Brian Hess, owner of The Pavement Group, has recently joined the company’s board of directors.
For more information, visit the website at https://leadrevenue.com/.
Tyler Roth, Marketing Expert
