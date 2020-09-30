Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,843 in the last 365 days.

Public comment period extended for the Kalama second Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement

Department of Ecology News Release - Sept. 29, 2020

OLYMPIA – 

The Washington Department of Ecology has extended the public comment period an additional week, to Oct. 9, 2020, for the draft second Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SSEIS) for the proposed Kalama methanol facility.

Ecology extended the comment period following a request from one of the interested parties.

The SSEIS found that the proposed methanol facility would increase greenhouse gases in Washington state, but could substitute for dirtier sources of methanol globally. It’s available for review on Ecology’s website.

Written comments must be postmarked or submitted by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 9.

  • Online – Kalama SSEIS e-comments
  • Mail – Attn: Rich Doenges             NWIW SSEIS             Washington Department of Ecology             PO Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-76
  • Online – Kalama SSEIS e-comments
  • Mail – Attn: Rich Doenges             NWIW SSEIS             Washington Department of Ecology             PO Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600

Ecology held four public hearings in September on the preliminary analysis.

Ecology began the new analysis after determining a previous Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) conducted by Cowlitz County and the Port of Kalama did not fully account for the greenhouse gas emissions from the facility. The additional analysis provides the necessary information for Ecology to evaluate whether the environmental mitigation measures proposed by Northwest Innovation Works are sufficient before making a final decision on a shoreline conditional use permit for the project.

 

You just read:

Public comment period extended for the Kalama second Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.