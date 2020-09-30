Public comment period extended for the Kalama second Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement

Department of Ecology News Release - Sept. 29, 2020

The Washington Department of Ecology has extended the public comment period an additional week, to Oct. 9, 2020, for the draft second Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SSEIS) for the proposed Kalama methanol facility.

Ecology extended the comment period following a request from one of the interested parties.

The SSEIS found that the proposed methanol facility would increase greenhouse gases in Washington state, but could substitute for dirtier sources of methanol globally. It’s available for review on Ecology’s website.

Written comments must be postmarked or submitted by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 9.

Online – Kalama SSEIS e-comments

Mail – Attn: Rich Doenges NWIW SSEIS Washington Department of Ecology PO Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600

Ecology held four public hearings in September on the preliminary analysis.

Ecology began the new analysis after determining a previous Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) conducted by Cowlitz County and the Port of Kalama did not fully account for the greenhouse gas emissions from the facility. The additional analysis provides the necessary information for Ecology to evaluate whether the environmental mitigation measures proposed by Northwest Innovation Works are sufficient before making a final decision on a shoreline conditional use permit for the project.