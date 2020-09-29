Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR — FLAG NOTICE UPDATE

Posted on Sep 29, 2020 in Latest News, Press Releases

PLEASE NOTE the following update regarding the current lowering of the flag to honor the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Justice Ginsburg’s interment was scheduled today, Sept. 29, 2020. Accordingly, all flags shall return to full staff at sunset today.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0043 Mobile: 808-798-3929 [email protected]

Cindy McMillan Communications Director Office of the Governor Office: 808-586-0012 Mobile: 808-265-7974 [email protected]

 

