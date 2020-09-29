SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. on Behalf of Synchronoss Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) on behalf of Synchronoss stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Synchronoss has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 21, 2020, Synchronoss announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Lurie, resigned “following the Board of Directors’ review of allegations of personal misconduct by Mr. Lurie in violation of the Company’s policies.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $0.37, or 10%, on September 22, 2020.

