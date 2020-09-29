DOE Awards Hanford 222-S Laboratory Contract

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded the Hanford 222-S Laboratory Contract that will provide analytical laboratory services at the Hanford Site, to Hanford Laboratory Management and Integration, LLC (HLMI) located in Richland, WA. The HLMI members are Navarro Research and Engineering, Inc. (Oak Ridge, TN), and Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International (Gaithersburg, MD). This is a Cost Plus Award Fee Small Business Contract. The contract award value is approximately $389 million with a five-year base period and two one-year option periods.

The Department determined the HLMI proposal provided the best value to the Government considering Technical Approach, Key Personnel and Organization, Past Performance, and Cost. The contract was awarded by DOE as a small business set-aside.

The services will be performed at the Hanford Site, located in southeastern Washington State. The 222-S Laboratory contractor will have the sole responsibility to operate, manage, and maintain the 222-S Laboratory Complex. The 222-S Laboratory’s primary mission is to provide analytical support for the storage and treatment of tank waste at the Hanford Site. These services are performed through a contract with DOE at the 222-S Laboratory Complex, located in the 200 West Area of the Hanford Site. The 222-S Laboratory building is a DOE Hazard Category 3 Nuclear Facility. The laboratory services support cleanup and closure of the Hanford Site and are critical in achieving closure goals of all Hanford Site projects. The contractor performs work supporting scientific research and, as directed by the Contracting Officer (CO), work needed to support other DOE activities.

The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the Laboratory Analysis and Testing Services Contract, held by Wastren Advantage, Inc., with the period of performance ending on September 20, 2021, and the laboratory operations work scope from the Tank Operations Contract, held by Washington River Protection Solutions, LLC., with the period of performance ending on September 30, 2021. Both contracts have clause language that allows the government to end the contract earlier to align with a transition of the new contract.

Following issuance of a notice to proceed to HLMI, the transition to the new contract will commence.

Additional information is available via the procurement website at https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/222S_Lab/rfppage.php.