Commerce releases final details for the 2020 Main Street ND Summit

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced the release of the final details for the breakout sessions and speakers for the 2020 Main Street ND Summit, held virtually Oct. 6-7. Commerce, in partnership with the Economic Development Association of North Dakota, the North Dakota Council on the Arts and Prairie Family Business Association, will host this year’s virtual summit with the theme of Building Resilient Communities. “Commerce is excited to have the final details available to showcase the many speakers and breakout sessions that will be offered at this year’s summit,” Commerce Deputy Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “We are grateful for the many individuals who stepped up to take part in creating a versatile event that will help communities become more resilient.” The summit will feature more than 20 speakers and panelists. Breakout sessions will include workforce development, partnership between businesses and community to retain and attract workforce, business and organizational succession planning and community and economic development. The final details for the breakout sessions and speakers can be found at https://belegendary.link/2020-Main-Street-ND-Agenda . The two-day interactive virtual summit will serve as a forum for information on the community planning principles behind the three pillars of Gov. Doug Burgum’s Main Street Initiative: a 21st century workforce; smart, efficient infrastructure; and healthy, vibrant communities. Registration for the event is currently open and is only $20. Additional summit information and registration can be found at https://msnd.link/2020

### The North Dakota Department of Commerce works to improve the quality of life for North Dakota citizens by leading efforts to attract, retain and expand wealth. Commerce serves businesses and communities statewide through committed people and partners who offer valuable programs and dynamic services