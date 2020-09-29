New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

New Mexico Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Advisory Board Meeting

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has scheduled a public meeting of the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Advisory Board for Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the OHV website.

Those interested in participating and providing comments are encouraged to pre-register and attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. The Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Advisory Board will meet in public session to hear the following: OHV budget update, general program update, OHV education update, OHV law enforcement update and public comment.

The Department’s Off-Highway Vehicle Program has an annual budget of $795,100.00 funded by revenue generated from the Trail Safety Fund. The OHV Act required the creation of the Trail Safety Fund, which generates revenue from OHV registration fees.

The OHV Advisory Board was established to advise the Department of Game and Fish on matters related to administration of the OHV Act. The board consists of the following seven members appointed by the governor to two-year terms:

One landowner living near a national forest or bureau of land management property that is used extensively for recreational off-highway vehicle activity;

One producer or one grazing permittee on public lands from the farming or livestock industry;

One person from the off-highway motor vehicle industry;

One off-highway motor vehicle user;

One hunter or angler;

One quiet recreationalist, such as a hiker, backpacker, birdwatcher, equestrian, mountain biker, rock climber or archaeological enthusiast; and

One member with expertise in injury prevention or treatment.

For more information about the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s Off-Highway Vehicle Program, please contact Matt Seidel, (505) 222-4728, matthew.seidel@state.nm.us or visit the Department’s OHV webpage.

