Governor Newsom Signs Legislation to Protect Mountain Lions and Other Wildlife from Toxic Rodenticides

Published: Sep 29, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed AB 1788 by Assemblymember Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) prohibiting the use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides which are known to poison mountain lions and other wildlife. Recent studies have found that 96 percent of necropsied mountain lions and more than 80 percent of the raptors studied showed exposure to anticoagulant rodenticides, which can cause chronic growth and reproduction issues.

“Rodenticides are deadly for California’s mountain lions and other precious wildlife across the state,” said Governor Newsom. “My father was a naturalist and a strong advocate for the preservation of mountain lions, and I grew up loving these cats and caring about their well-being. He would be proud to know that California is taking action to protect mountain lion populations and other wildlife from the toxic effects of rodenticides.”

Governor Newsom signs AB 1788

“After many years of studying the impacts of these chemicals, we know that these poisons pose a serious threat to our wildlife,” said Assemblymember Bloom. “Wildlife, especially our states Mountain Lions can’t wait any longer. AB 1788, is a common sense measure that curbs the use of dangerous poisons until the re-evaluation can be completed. Today, I am grateful that hard pressed mountain lions and other animals will soon be a little safer.”

AB 1788 prohibits the use of second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGAR) statewide until the Department of Pesticide Regulation’s Director certifies that specified measures have been taken to evaluate, restrict, and only use SGARs when necessary. During that prohibition, the bill provides exemptions for specified activities, such as agriculture, and use in locations necessary for public health and safety.

For full text of the bill, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

###