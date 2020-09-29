Members highlight Economic and Social Council importance

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 29 - Angolan academic and economist Laurinda Hoygaard said Tuesday that the contribution of Angolan society to the country's growth and socio-economic development was important, with a view to improving the lives of Angolans. ,

Hoygaard was speaking to the press at the end of the inauguration ceremony of the Economic and Social Council, a body for reflection on issues of macro-economic, business and social speciality, which is at the disposal of the holder of the executive power for consultation on matters of interest to the Government.

According to the member of the Economic and Social Council, the creation of the body is an initiative that will enrich society's participation in improving the lives of Angolans.

Delma Monteiro, also a member of the body representing civil society, noted that the Council represented added value as it was a privileged space for dialogue.

The member of the new body, the journalist, professor of economics and lecturer, Carlos Rosado de Carvalho considered the creation of the Economic and Social Council a "good step", because "it has a group of people who think with their own head and say what they think". He added that this is what he expects the councilors to do.

Also sworn in today, the environmentalist Vladimir Russo defended the need for the reflection body to also address issues relating to social justice and environmental protection.

"This is a very serious step in Angolan democracy," said businessman Carlos Cunha, for whom it is essential that each Angolan stand on the side of the solution and question his contribution to the Nation.

Isaías Kalunga, chairperson of the National Youth Council (CNJ ) said that the Economic and Social Council would be an area where the main concerns of young people could be analysed, including training and the lack of employment, as well as helping to identify solutions.

The Economic and Social Council, which has 45 members, is an autonomous body and is not part of the public administration.