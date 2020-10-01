Bell Buckle Holdings, BLLB, discusses Skull, and announces website. Hires accounting legal and sets up corporate team

bllb on black bg

BLLB discusses Skull Crossbones, and has website domain www.bellbuckleholdings.com, hires a new team of professionals

Bell Buckle Holdings (OTCMKTS:BLLB)

The Company is setting up a team of experts to address the need for public accurate quotation of the stock and a understandable business plan for investors to be confident in BLLB” — Kim Halvorson

NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bell Buckle Holdings ($BLLB on the OTCMarkets) releases this Press on October 1st 2020 at 6:30AM PDT.

For release to the shareholders and general public.

Bell Buckles Holdings is a publicly traded company, with stock symbol BLLB, on the OTCMarkets. On September 24 2020, the Company had announced a new CEO - a very seasoned and experienced fund manager, Ms. Kim Halvorson. She holds the President, CEO, CFO, and treasurer roles.

The Company discusses the current status of the disclosed information:

1) Ms. Halvorson will retain a team to understand and work on this Skull and CrossBones, also known as a Caveat Emptor.

2) The Company has a Caveat Emptor and makes it not allowed to post quotes on OTCMarkets. It is the belief of the Company that it shall do reasonable acts to change the Caveat Emptor to a better status.

3) The Company has a counsel that is working on making the company show more financial and business disclosure that will aid in the above state

The OTCMarkets profile page displays basic information about the Company. The Company announces its new website domain, www.bellbuckleholdings.com as its central resource of news and contact and information for the Company.

The Company is led by Ms. Halvorson, and she controls the Board of Directors. The BOD will hire a full team of experienced professionals.

A new auditor will be hired or has already been retained.

A new legal counsel will be hired or has already been retained.

A new accountant will be hired or has already been retained.

A new press release dissemination company will be hired or has already been retained.

A new webmaster will be hired or has already been retained.

Here are the updates so far:

An amendment effectuating Ms. Halvorson as CEO is in progress or has been processed by the State of Florida

The control of the transfer agent is Transfer Online.

The SEC has been updated with the registered name on file to be Ms. Halvorson.

The CIK and all filing related access has been confirmed to be active as of September 30 2020.

The OTCMarkets has or will be granting Ms. Halvorson the profile update.

The filing access has been updated so that financial reporting be uploaded to the OTCMarkets OR the SEC / Edgar website.

The Company will be making its website, www.bellbuckleholdings.com, more and more important for public disclosure. The website will be the first place for it to update the Company Business Plan, the strategy for it to earn revenues, the display of management team, and the retail store or shop or blog or catalog of goods and services that it will sell.

The Business Plan description that has been approved for public reading is as follows:

"Bell Buckle Holdings is an investment company primarily engaged in purchasing outstanding consumer loans and debt instruments. Bell Buckle Holdings seeks market and off-market assets for acquisition, resolution and liquidation in the multi trillion dollar US market. We use strategic partners, including law firms, collection agencies and consulting firms to maximize return on investment, increase enterprise assets and deliver value to shareholders."

We thank the public audience, shareholders, and potential investors for reading this notice.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.