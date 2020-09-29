Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Supports Breast Cancer Awareness with First Limited-Edition Pink Big Yellow Cup

A portion of the proceeds from every Tribute Cup sold in October will be donated toward providing first responders with mammography screenings and other breast cancer detection services through The Dickey Foundation

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is joining the fight against breast cancer this October with the debut of its first limited-edition Pink Big Yellow Cup.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the world’s largest barbecue concept’s signature Big Yellow Cup will become pink. Throughout the month, Dickey’s will offer the 32-ounce limited-edition collectible Tribute Cup for purchase in all of their locations across the U.S

A portion of the proceeds from every charitable cup sold will be donated to The Dickey Foundation, which provides safety equipment and overall support for first responders. The Dickey Foundation will use the funds raised from the collectible Pink Big Yellow Cup to provide mammograms and other breast cancer detection, treatment and services for local first responders.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among U.S. women and the second leading cause of death,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “One in eight women will be diagnosed in their lifetime, and early detection is key to increasing survival rates. As the nation’s largest barbecue brand, Dickey’s is proud to support our local first responders in the battle against breast cancer.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

