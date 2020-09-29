Prelude Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 9,573,750 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase up to 1,248,750 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Prelude Therapeutics from the offering were approximately $181.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares in the offering were offered by Prelude Therapeutics.



Prelude Therapeutics’ common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 25, 2020 under the ticker symbol “PRLD”.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 24, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at (866) 718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need.

