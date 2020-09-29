Kaltura to Migrate Cellcom TV to the Cloud

Israel’s first and largest OTT TV provider to move to the Kaltura TV Platform hosted on Amazon Web Services.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura , the video cloud, announced today that it has been selected by Cellcom Israel , a leading Israeli telecommunications company, to power Cellcom TV, Israel’s first OTT service, with over 250,000 (as of Q1/2020) households subscribed nationwide. The service will be fully cloud-based and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Cellcom TV first launched to customers in 2014, and has since remained the largest OTT TV service in the country. To achieve greater agility, scalability and introduce more advanced features, Cellcom Israel decided to migrate its legacy TV platform to the Kaltura TV Platform. Cellcom Israel will also benefit from Kaltura’s Targeted TV solution to optimize user engagement.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Cellcom Israel, a leader in the market, and pioneer in the Telco TV space,” said Nuno Sanches, Kaltura General Manager, Media and Telecom. “Cellcom Israel was an early adopter of IPTV technologies, and launched an impressive and successful service. We are excited to be Cellcom’s partner of choice for the Cloud TV transformation of Cellcom TV. The company will enjoy a slew of benefits, including fast updates, cloud performance and scalability, while maintaining the highest broadcast level experience. The Kaltura TV Platform also enables Cellcom Israel to improve its user experience with new features, try out new business models and discover new revenue streams while at the same time reducing costs.”

Cellcom TV assumes the role of a Super Aggregator which enables quick access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Spotify’s wide range of original content and international content catalog. In addition, Cellcom TV offers its customers an extensive curated content offering, including VOD, linear channels and catch-up. The service is available on multiple devices, including Android TV set-top-boxes.

“Cellcom TV has had great success since its inception, and we are looking forward to taking the service to the next level with the help of our new partner, Kaltura,” said Atara Litvak Shacham, Vice President of Innovation and Excellence at Cellcom Israel. “We are proud to be able to provide an innovative OTT TV service in Israel, and we are confident that Kaltura’s TV Platform will enable us to maintain our leadership and introduce ongoing innovation and service enhancements to our users.”

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.734 million cellular subscribers (as at June 30, 2020) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). www.cellcom.co.il

About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura is the leading video cloud, powering the broadest range of video experiences. Kaltura’s products are used globally by thousands of enterprises, media companies, service providers and educational institutions, engaging hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. Kaltura’s Media and Telecom business unit helps telcos and content owners make the transition to a full-fledged Cloud TV service that satisfies the exacting demands of today’s TV viewers. The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multi-screen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV as well as third-party content. It combines advanced monetization options with the ability to scale to millions of viewers anywhere in the world. The adaptability and agility of the Kaltura TV Platform means that companies can experiment with new products and features, analyze performance, and react quickly to changes in viewing behavior in order to optimize engagement and better achieve business goals. For more information visit www.kaltura.com .

Lisa Bennett VP Marketing lisa.bennett@kaltura.com