Wawa Announces Tesla Model 3 Lease Sweepstakes for Virginia Residents

State-wide sweepstakes launches during National Drive Electric Week with entry window from Tuesday, September 29 – Monday, October 26, 10am EDT

WAWA, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa announced today an official "#Wawa Run in an EV" sweepstakes which exclusively invites Virginia residents to enter to win a 3-year Tesla Model 3 lease. To kick off the sweepstakes, Wawa hosted an event during National Drive Electric week at its Vienna, VA location to celebrate the 500,000th chainwide Electric Vehicle customer at a Wawa. The event featured the Tesla Model 3 vehicle with a giant red bow and the ceremonial "plugging in," marking the half million mark in EV customers since inception and launching the sweepstakes for the Tesla Model 3 Lease. See broll clips HERE.



“Wawa proudly hosts 33 electric charging stations to date – with a goal of reaching 40 by year end, across our entire operating area, with the purpose of providing 'boundless convenience,' for friends and neighbors seeking access to food, beverages and charging stations at one destination,” said Brian Schaller, Chief Real Estate and Fuel Officer, Wawa. "We selected our Vienna, VA store as a backdrop to announce this sweepstakes as it’s the first store in company history to open with EV chargers only, no fuel pumps, which demonstrates our commitment to innovation, sustainability and our continued desire to meet the needs of our customers.”

How to Enter the Sweepstakes

Beginning on Tuesday, September 29, 11am EDT through Monday, October 26, 2020, 10:00 a.m. EDT, customers can visit www.wawa.com/EV-giveaway to complete an online form to officially enter the Tesla Model 3 lease sweepstakes. Eligibility requirements include: one entry per person, Virginia residency and availability to complete lease paperwork and participate in live prize presentation the week of October 26.

Fast Facts about Wawa’s Electric Vehicle Charging Program:

Wawa began hosting Electric Charging Stations at its first store in 2017. Wawa hosts Tesla Superchargers, and EVgo and Electrify America CCS and CHAdeMO chargers. To date, Wawa hosts 33 Electric Charging Stations, including 31 Supercharging sites and 2 CCS and CHAdeMO stations. In 2020 – Wawa made history with the opening of our first non-fuel prototype in Virginia with only electric charging stations. With 92 stores in the state of Virginia, the following four locations host EV charging stations:

Store #692 - 11701 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Chester, VA 23831 - Tesla Superchargers

Store #8617 – 10060 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 – Tesla Superchargers

Store #8669 – 465 Maple Avenue W., Vienna, VA 22180 – Tesla V3 Superchargers

Store #655 – 5231 Brook Rd., Richmond, VA 23227- EVgo CCS and CHAdeMO chargers

For a complete list of Wawa stores hosting EV charging please see the location finder on Wawa.com or the Store Amenities in the Wawa App.

About Wawa in Virginia

In 1998, Wawa opened its first Virginia store, with a goal to provide a whole new world of quality and convenience for Virginians. Now, more than 20 years later, Wawa has 92 stores in the market and employs approximately 3500 associates across the Commonwealth. With the plan to open 5 stores in the Virginia market before the end of 2021, Wawa plans to continue to invest in Virginia communities for years to come.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.

CONTACT: public.relations@wawa.com



