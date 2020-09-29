NNSA Administrator dedicates, breaks ground on new LLNL facilities to support Nation’s security

Applied Materials & Engineering Campus

The groundbreaking was just one of the highlights of a daylong visit from the Administrator. She also dedicated the first facility at LLNL’s new AME campus. A collection of three buildings, the campus will house science, technology, and engineering capabilities critical to stockpile modernization.

The AME area plan, a new and novel infrastructure modernization approach created by NNSA and LLNL, results in efficiencies and affinities through a combination of facility upgrades and repurposing, capability consolidation, and new construction to sustain a core of science, technology and engineering competency while reducing footprint.

The campus will feature a polymers lab, 3D printing, advanced manufacturing, brazing and welding, along with office space and other capabilities. The first of these buildings, the polymers lab, was completed in July.

“One of my key priorities has been recapitalizing and modernizing NNSA’s infrastructure, some of which dates back to World War II,” Administrator Gordon-Hagerty said. “As evidenced by delivery of this campus, we have an excellent example for rapid infrastructure recapitalization. I appreciate and admire the close partnership between the NNSA organizations, Lawrence Livermore, and private industry.”

Expand Electrical Distribution System Project

The Administrator also recognized the completion of a line item construction project, which is the first at this site in over a decade, called the Expand Electrical Distribution System. The $33.8 million project was completed ahead of schedule and $1.1 million under budget.

“This project is one of the critical milestones for the NNSA’s Strategic Integrated Roadmap, which has a goal to modernize utilities across all sites by 2038. I’m also proud of the continued track record of excellence in NNSA and laboratory project management, as this project has come in under budget and ahead of time,” said Administrator Gordon-Hagerty.

The project expands and supplements the existing electrical distribution along the east side of the Lab, provides a new electrical connection to the Sandia-California site, increases electrical reliability, provides redundant power to the Lab, and provides infrastructure needed to meet future mission needs.