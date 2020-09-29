U.S. House Passes Anti-Doping Bill to Reform American Horse Racing

Share This Article

News Provided By

Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act | Photo: Jana Germano AWA executive director Marty Irby testifying at a House hearing on H.R. 1754 in January 2020 Hall of Fame Jockey Chris McCarron with Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby in Saratga Springs on Saturday Discussing Horse Protection Issues Animal Wellness Brands Logo

Legislation Mirrors McConnell Introduced Bill in the U.S. Senate

I love how our congress has now allowed the horse to love his work.” — Monty Roberts, The Man Who Listens to Horses