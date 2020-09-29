Essential Pet Wellness Franchise Kicks Off National Expansion in Pittsburgh

/EIN News/ -- Knoxville, TN, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetWellClinic, the Tennessee based franchise known for its unique walk-in model for veterinary care, got off to a hot start with its franchising efforts, signing agreements to launch 10 clinics across the Pittsburgh Metro Area.

The 10 locations will be owned and operated by two separate franchise owners, Dave Kowcheck (8 clinics) and Dave and Colin Jones (2 clinics).

Kowcheck is the former owner of a national construction company, and will be using his operational expertise to rapidly develop his franchise locations. He began his franchise search by working with David Jones, a franchise consultant whose primary service is helping individuals recognize and evaluate franchise opportunities that are a good fit for their skill set, personal interests, and goals.

Kowcheck explained, “An idea like PetWell never really crossed my mind before. I was looking for my next business venture and it was important to me that it be ahead of the curve in a growing industry. When Dave Jones presented the opportunity, it immediately piqued my interest. After diving into the weeds through due diligence, I found the disruptor I was looking for coupled with simple operational systems. I’m excited to bring the future of veterinary care to my hometown in Pittsburgh!”

Jones' service to his clients typically runs its course after he’s guided them through the research and due diligence process, and has connected them with a brand that checks all the boxes. However, in the case of PetWellClinic, Jones was so compelled by the vision of the founding team, led by Dr. Sam Meisler, that he decided to jump in alongside Kowcheck to pursue franchise ownership himself.

“For the last 4 years I’ve been helping entrepreneurs make the leap into business ownership through franchises, whether it’s with well-established brands or emerging ones”, said Jones. “After meeting the team at PetWellClinic, seeing how well they’re doing through Covid, and understanding how their clinics meet the demand for convenient and affordable pet care, I decided it was an opportunity I had to jump on before it was too late.”

Much of the Daves’ excitement in the brand comes from founder and CEO Dr. Sam Meisler.

Dr. Meisler founded PetWellClinic in 2010, and grew the number of locations to 3 before deciding to franchise in 2019. The licensed veterinarian and self taught programmer built a proprietary software system that tracks things like wait-times and efficiency of visits so they can always be improving.

Dr. Meisler explained, “Our system allows [vets] to focus on what’s most important to them while giving the owner the insights needed to run the business effectively. We anticipate most of our franchisees will not be veterinarians themselves, and we think they'll be impressed with what we’ve built. I’m delighted to add Dave Kowcheck, Dave Jones, and Colin Jones to our growing family of franchise owners. Despite coming from completely different industries, their operational savvy and business acumen will be a huge benefit to their PetWellClinic growth, and helpful to our system as a whole as we continue to improve and refine our franchise systems.”

PetWellClinic currently has 5 locations open in Knoxville, Tennessee, and just recently closed an investment round led by Westside Franchise Brands.

Over the next five years, the brand intends to expand into top markets throughout the country offering its unique walk-in model to dog and cat owners. The brand has exclusively partnered with Oakscale, a New York based franchise development company, for its development strategy and efforts. To learn more about Oakscale, visit Oakscale.com

If PetWellClinic sounds like the kind of business opportunity you are looking for, you can learn more about franchising opportunities and available territories with PetWellClinic by contacting Joe Sexton via email at joseph@oakscale.com.

To learn more about David Jones, visit beyourownbossfcc.com.

