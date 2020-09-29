Corcoran Global Living, Affiliate of The Corcoran Group, Welcomes Lake Tahoe’s Pinnacle Real Estate Group in Latest West Coast Expansion

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcoran Global Living, a franchise affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, announced that it has welcomed Lake Tahoe’s Pinnacle Real Estate Group to its flourishing operation. Adding another 35 associates into its family of luxury real estate professionals, Corcoran Global Living continues to broaden the firm’s market share and consumer reach across the Lake Tahoe region of both California and Nevada. Corcoran Global Living, having successfully unified seven independent brokerages for the year, is being praised as one of the fastest growing real estate brokerages servicing communities across California and Nevada. Corcoran Global Living now encompasses just over 800 affiliated real estate agents across 32 offices, with annual combined sales of nearly $4.6 billion.

"We’re building a powerful network across some of the hottest markets in California and Nevada, and it’s attributable to the fact that we are aligning with partners that share our vision for building a culture of collaboration that fosters the growth of our associates as well as that of our company as a whole,” commented Michael Mahon, CEO and Founder of Corcoran Global Living. “Pinnacle brings that combination of local knowledge and expertise along with a commitment to the highest level of service that meshes perfectly with who we are and what we do.”

Corcoran Global Living’s partnership with Pinnacle Real Estate Group advances the firm’s broad footing across California and Nevada. As part of CGL, the firm will now have access to myriad resources, support, technology, networking opportunities, and broad brand recognition both among industry peers and the public. The firm’s founders and co-owners, Michelle Benedict, Theresa Souers and Don Souers, will now serve as partners with Corcoran Global Living.

"Our local and agent-centric focus is at our core, and we found a partner that not only shared that priority, they also have the reach and the resources to help us nurture and grow that further," said Michelle Benedict, Pinnacle Real Estate Group’s co-owner, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. "It’s a powerful partnership that presents so many benefits to our associates and our clients alike."

“The recognized brand and incredible suite of tools that Corcoran Global Living offers will equip our associates to really take their business to the next level,” said Theresa Souers, co-owner for Pinnacle Real Estate Group, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. “I feel confident that with this partnership, we’ll achieve maximum growth in the Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley regions.”

Pinnacle Real Estate Group’s client base is located throughout Lake Tahoe Basin, Carson Valley and Echo Peak, reaching onto both sides of the California and Nevada border. Well known known for its world-class skiing, the region is also home to a wide range of year-round outdoor activities with an abundance of national and state parklands, nature preserves, and of course Lake Tahoe itself. From sun to snow, residents enjoy skiing, snowboarding, boating, hiking, cycling and many other outdoor pursuits. Though region is a destination for the luxury and seasonal vacation home market, it has seen a recent upswell in people relocating from the Bay Area and choosing to make it their primary residence. The Bay Area to Lake Tahoe connection is bolstered by Corcoran Global Living’s market reach in both areas and is a powerful benefit to their clientele.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 32 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with over 800 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of nearly $4.6 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

Attachment

Melody Foster Corcoran Global Living 4154263211 melody.foster@corcorangl.com