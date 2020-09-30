Tal Cap inc. (publicly traded symbol TALC) announces Board Of Directors addition.

$TALC on the OTCmarkets.com is a publicly traded company. Today it announces a new board member and the company is excited to have new ideas and talent to it.

TAL CAP Inc (OTCMKTS:TALC)

It's so great to be appointed leader of Tal-Cap. Its a wonderful opportunity to grow the company from zero to something. Such a great feeling.” — Kim Halvorson

MINNESOTA, USA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today is September 30 2020. Tal-Cap, Inc. (also known as Tal Cap Inc -- without the hyphen), is a publicly traded company on the USA exchange, with the symbol TALC.

This release is from the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce progress in maintaining good standing with the state and the trading exchange. On September 27 2020, the company has enlisted the services of Kim Halvorson to be the new President.

The Board has re-instated the state corporation to good standing. The Board has also has given the access to Ms. Halvorson, the necessary documents and business licenses and the website for her to be successful in making the Company in good standing as per the standards set by OtcMarkets and the SEC.

Tal-Cap, Inc has been quiet for many years due to the old mission statement not fitting this decade. It was in the retail talent recruitment space. This is a defunct model for this age of the Internet.

The Industry code for Tal Cap is Retail and Wholesale sales, and it has been decided that this Autumn (after September 23rd 2020) that it would be a poignant time to change the vision and the mission statement and the business plan of Tal Cap.

The previous Board Members and the registered agent have given the powers to Ms. Halvorson to perform duties for the sole benefit of the Company, and to bring prosperity to the shareholders. The shareholder value is calculated by the price per share earnings / loss using US GAAP accounting principles.

The Company is pleased with the progress thus far in this short 3 days.

We thank the public audience for its understanding.

Contact Information

Phone: 360-631-6022

Email: info@triagemicrocap.com



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.