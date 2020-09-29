Dining in Private Garden Domes at the Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 1st to November 1st, the Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant introduces safe dining in private garden domes at the Artisan Gardens in Fish Creek Provincial Park. "Foodies in the Park" is a themed pop-up series that offers Calgarians a safe alternative dining-out experience.



Guests will enjoy an Alice in Wonderland immersive experience featuring a four-course gourmet dinner in one of the 17 decorated domes and live entertainment by local artists. A Queen of Hearts Afternoon Tea will be served additionally during the weekends.

"We've created three Wonderland inspired menus that are bountiful and rich and display a lot of Alice in Wonderland creativity on the plate. Guests can choose their menus and prepay online so that they can enjoy contactless dining with their family or cohort in one of our private domes", says Daryl Kerr, Corporate Chef of Great Events Group and the Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant.

With three booking times available every night and afternoon tea served during the weekends, each dome seats up to six people. The garden domes are sturdy structures equipped with ventilation, air conditioners, and heaters to offer full comfort. Tickets are $110 per person for dinner and $75 for afternoon tea and can be purchased at www.foodiesinthepark.com.



Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant is a critically acclaimed fine dining restaurant located in a unique historic landmark in Fish Creek Provincial Park. Serving a classic Canadian fare, the restaurant has received multiple recognitions since the inception of management by the local family-run Great Events Group.



