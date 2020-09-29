Robotic Sensors Market to Reach USD 3.44 Billion by 2027; Adoption of Sensor-enabled Collaborative Robots to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Robotic Sensors Market Research Report are ams AG (Premstätten, Austria), ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. (North Carolina, United States), Balluff GmbH (Germany), Baumer Group (Frauenfeld, Switzerland), CAPTRON Electronic GmbH (New York, United States), Cognex Corporation (Massachusetts, United States), DAIHEN Corporation (Japan), Datalogic S.p.A (Italy), Fanuc Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan), FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (California, United States), Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, United States).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic sensors market is set to gain traction from the rising adoption of sensor-enabled collaborative robots by the manufacturing companies. They are trying to automate a wide range of operations, such as screw driving, quality inspection, and pick-&-place. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Robotic Sensors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Light Sensor, Tactile Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Navigation and Positioning Sensors, Proximity Sensor, Others), By End Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utility, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1.64 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 to Affect Growth Positively Backed by High Demand from Hospitals

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has surged the demand for collaborative and humanoid robots across the globe, especially from the industrial and healthcare sectors. These robots are proving to be very helpful in hospitals and clinics for providing contact-free services. Hence, several manufacturers are investing hefty amounts of money in research and development activities to introduce novel robotic sensors. We are offering extensive reports to help you better understand the current scenario of the market.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which segment is expected to dominate the market?

How will robotic sensors manufacturers increase their customer base?

Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market severely in 2020?

What are the current innovations and developments in the market?





Drivers & Restraints-

Need for Safe & Smooth Operations in Warehouses to Spur Growth

Nowadays, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are being increasingly used in multiple warehouses worldwide. They are equipped with innovative software solutions and robotic sensors to better understand the delivery inventory and environment of the warehouses. Some of the most commonly used sensors in these robots are angel sensors, position sensors, and ultrasonic sensors. These robot sensors aid in generating accurate data on navigation direction, 3D orientation, gripper angle, and lift position in order to deliver safe and efficient operations. However, these sensors are not always accurate in capturing data from remote or distant locations. This factor may hinder the robotic sensors market growth in the near future.

Segment-

Proximity Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to High Usage in Object Detection

Based on type, the proximity sensor segment generated 23.3% in terms of robotic sensors market share in 2019. This segment is anticipated to earn the largest share throughout the forthcoming years backed by their rising usage in the detection of objects present in the sensors’ field, as well as their cost-effectiveness.





Regional Analysis-

Investments in Consumer Electronic Industry to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific procured USD 726.7 million in terms of revenue. The region is expected to dominate in the coming years stoked by the rising expenditure by India and China on the consumer electronics industry. Europe, on the other hand, is likely to showcase the highest CAGR fueled by the high demand for service and industrial robotics in the region from the security, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing sectors.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge through New Product Launches

The major players present in the market are conducting in-depth research and development activities to provide customization of their products, as well as to widen their existing product portfolios. Below are two latest industry developments:

July 2020 : FANUC Corporation introduced its new 3DV/600 Vision Sensor to strengthen and broaden its range of integrated image processing solutions. The new robotic sensor has an extended field of vision.

: FANUC Corporation introduced its new 3DV/600 Vision Sensor to strengthen and broaden its range of integrated image processing solutions. The new robotic sensor has an extended field of vision. July 2020: Doosan Robotics based in Korea launched six latest products including two types of the H Series and four types of the A Series. Both these ranges of products will help Doosan in gaining a competitive edge in several aspects, such as prices and performance.

List Of Key Companies Operating in Robotic Sensors Market Are

ams AG (Premstätten, Austria)

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Balluff GmbH (Germany)

Baumer Group (Frauenfeld, Switzerland)

CAPTRON Electronic GmbH (New York, United States)

Cognex Corporation (Massachusetts, United States)

DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)

Datalogic S.p.A (Italy)

Fanuc Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan)

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (California, United States)

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

ifm electronic GmbH (Essen, Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)

KEYENCE CORPORATION (Osaka, Japan)

Omron Corporation (United States)

OnRobot A/S (Odense, Denmark)

Roboception GmbH (München, Germany)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (Wisconsin, United States)

Schneider Electric SA (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Nagano, Japan)

Sensata Technologies, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH (Gottenheim, Germany)

SICK AG (Waldkirch, Germany)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Schaffhausen, Switzerland)

Tekscan, Inc. (Boston, United States)

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (California, United States)





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Robotic Sensors Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Robotic Sensors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value) Light Sensor Tactile Sensor Temperature Sensor Pressure Sensor Navigation and Positioning Sensors Proximity Sensor Others (Image Sensor, Acceleration Sensor, Sound Sensor etc.) By End-use Industry (Value) Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals Consumer Electronics Energy and Utility Food and Beverages Healthcare Logistics and Transportation Manufacturing Agriculture Others (Process & Packaging, Media and Entertainment, Maritime etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..





