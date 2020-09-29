Informa Markets Fashion and FIT Partner to Host Future of Fashion 2020 Showcase at COTERIE and CHILDREN’S CLUB, Presenting the Next Generation of Design Talent

FIT’s 2020 graduates’ collections will be showcased to a global audience of retailers, fashion brands, and media from September 30 to November 1

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets Fashion, in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), announced today the September 30 launch of FIT Future of Fashion 2020 Showcase. Featuring outstanding work from recent Fashion Design BFA graduates, this digital exhibition was created exclusively for Informa Markets Fashion’s global audience of retailers, fashion brands, and media outlets as they reconvene this fall. During an especially challenging year due to COVID-19, this exhibition provides FIT’s graduates with unparalleled industry exposure to major retailers, brands, and industry leaders who are constantly on the lookout for emerging talent and the next generation of innovators.



The FIT Future of Fashion 2020 Showcase, presented as a dedicated hub within COTERIE and CHILDREN’s CLUB’s digital marketplaces, will feature collections from 75 student designers across five areas of specialization: sportswear, special occasion, knitwear, intimate apparel, and children’s wear. The collections will be promoted through a combination of walk-through videos and design image galleries, with each marketplace curated by fashion executives from Informa Markets Fashion and digital platform NuORDER: Colleen Sherin, president of COTERIE; Tommy Fazio, fashion director at NuORDER; and Danelle Brown, event director at CHILDREN’S CLUB. Additional exposure will include dedicated marketing and social media, further promoting these designers to Informa Markets Fashion’s global audience.

“With the opportunities and comprehensive reach our digital platform affords this season as the fashion community convenes, we are beyond thrilled to partner with FIT and shine a spotlight on the upcoming talent coming out of the 2020 graduating class,” says Nancy Walsh, president of Informa Markets Fashion. “Our retail community is especially eager this season for innovation in design and newness, and our partnership with FIT is the perfect way to take our goal of powering-up brand and product discovery to the next level by giving retailers a peek into the true future of fashion: the next generation of designers.”



The Future of Fashion, annually celebrated at FIT as a live runway show featuring select looks by Fashion Design BFA graduates, was presented this year as a virtual gallery in response to event restrictions related to COVID-19. In addition to FIT faculty, the designs were judged by a panel of FIT alumni, all of whom are renowned fashion figures: Danielle Bernstein, Ken Downing, Candy Pratts Price, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Robert Verdi. Prior to the pandemic, students benefitted by mentoring from esteemed designers who served as industry critics covering the five specializations: Reem Acra for special occasion; Dennis Basso, B Michael, Daniel Vosovic, Michael Colovos, and Karolina Zmarlak for sportswear; Maggie Bacon for intimate apparel; Jaci Carley and Dushane Noble for knitwear; and Molly Gambler for children’s wear.

“I have no doubt that this year’s graduates will drive positive industry change and help define the future of fashion,” says Dr. Joyce F. Brown, president of FIT. “The remarkable level of talent, preparation, and work ethic exhibited by this class has been truly inspiring. To partner with Informa Markets Fashion to further promote FIT to an even larger pool within the fashion community, at a time when connectivity is challenging yet crucial, can really help propel these young designers forward into the next stage of their careers.”



Informa Markets Fashion’s digital trade events, powered by B2B ecommerce platform NuORDER, launched on September 1 and joins globally recognized fashion trade events of MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, MICAM Americas and CHILDREN’S CLUB. Live through November 1, these newly reimagined digital events centralize and convene the global fashion community, offering effective commerce opportunities, product discovery options, and timely fashion business resources for the global fashion trade communities of women’s wear, menswear, footwear, and children’s wear.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 450 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

ABOUT FIT:

A part of the State University of New York, FIT has been a leader in career education in art, design, business, and technology throughout its history. Providing its approximately 9,000 students with an uncommon blend of hands-on, practical experience, theory, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. Its distinctive curriculum is geared to today’s rapidly growing creative economy, including fields such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film and media, and cosmetics and fragrance marketing. Internationally renowned, FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the new creative economy. Among notable alumni in fashion are Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, Dennis Basso, Francisco Costa, Norma Kamali, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph Rucci, John Bartlett, Peter Do, and Michelle Smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; international restaurant designer Tony Chi; and Nina Garcia, editor in chief, Elle.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae1b08b8-2706-4f66-bcdf-7784e7fc3299

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53ba6073-7b2f-40bb-b1fb-db650755f1c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b1bec36-9d0d-4047-a054-df95b05716c5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b158305-c207-464c-8bb9-7be27c6be193

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdc92c36-ecfc-45eb-bd6a-5ca9b42d6a15

MEDIA CONTACTS: Courtney Hazirjian PR and Communications, Informa Markets Fashion Courtney.Hazirjian@informa.com Ivana Cepeda Media Relations, FIT Ivana_Cepeda@FITnyc.edu