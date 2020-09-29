MDC invites public to paddle by moonlight on Oct. 2

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Many people have paddled a canoe to relieve stress and connect with nature – but have they ever done it under a full moon?

People who want to see experience what a night-time float is like can do so during a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) evening paddle on Perry County Community Lake near Perryville on Oct. 2. The event will be from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. These will be unguided paddling sessions, but canoe safety instruction will be provided and MDC staff will be on hand to monitor safety when the boats are on the water. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174537

Participants in this event will meet at the main boat ramp off Highway Ton PCR 700. The event will last two hours. There will be a maximum of three people per boat. At least one person in each boat must be age 16 or older. Masks are required during the instruction portion of the program, but are not required during the time on the water. Participants should bring flashlights for each person in the canoe. Life jackets, paddles, and canoes will be provided. For more information about this program, e-mail MDC Conservation Educator Alex Holmes at Alex.Holmes@mdc.mo.gov.