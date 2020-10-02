Mastering Your Money

(Yes, even during and after COVID)

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wealth management advisor, speaker and author Jay Kemmerer has encouraging news to share about money, even during the quarantine and its aftermath. In this season of change where people are looking for any strategy to save money, Messages From the Money Masters is the book to read. For a short while, the Kindle version is available for FREE download.Truly 13 books in one, it was released in 2020 and showcases the inspirational stories of 12 Money Masters including Daymond John, Suze Orman, David Bach, Lori Greiner, Tony Robbins and more that will show you how they all overcame adversity to join the ranks of the top financial gurus in the world. Jay’s book also offers real world practical tips and advice to help you better manage your money and improve your current financial situation.Based in Wyomissing, PA, Jay R. Kemmerer and his team work with clients nationwide and is pleased to announce their customized “Money Masters” corporate workshop training. Kemmerer believes,” What you do now for yourself, your employees and management team during all the changes brought about by COVID-19 will help you sow the seeds of increased profitability, even during and after the pandemic.”Jay began his career in the financial and securities industry in 1984 and has been educating, guiding business and individual clients in the areas of wealth management ever since. In addition to having written this powerful book, Jay is a popular speaker and expert in his field who is available for podcasts and corporate speaking engagements.Messages From the Money Masters shares details of the author’s own financial journey and how that has enabled him to coach and inspire entrepreneurs, business owners, families and individuals in their quest for Financial Freedom.Kemmerer is the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Advisors, a registered investment advisor fiduciary, providing quantitative and fundamental investment growth and income retirement strategies which encompass their proprietary asset allocation portfolios. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or a rookie in the field of finance and investments, Berkshire Advisors stands ready to support and empower you in creating a healthier, wealthier financial life.Messages From the Money Masters is an informative, easy read and is waiting for you, offering tools and guidelines that will bolster your confidence and your status with regard to wealth management and prosperity. There’s never been a better time to arm yourself with great money advice, so grab your copy today!