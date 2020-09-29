Coronavirus - Gambia: COVID-19 case update (29 September 2020)
Active cases: 1,306 New cases: 10 New tests: 127 Total confirmed: 3,579 Recovered: 2,161 (+0) Deaths: 112 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,703 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 1,306 New cases: 10 New tests: 127 Total confirmed: 3,579 Recovered: 2,161 (+0) Deaths: 112 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.