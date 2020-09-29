NEWS: Canyon County Elections Office Working to Open Additional Polling Locations on Election Day

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM CANYON COUNTY CLERK CHRIS YAMAMOTO

Caldwell, Idaho – The Canyon County Elections Office announced today that it is still working to identify and open additional polling locations for Election Day on November 3.

“On Friday, we announced our plans to open five in-person early voting locations in Canyon County, but we didn’t articulate well enough that our Election Day plans were still a work in progress,” said Clerk Chris Yamamoto. “We are going to spend the bulk of this week working to identify additional polling locations that we will open for voters to cast their ballots on Election Day. Those locations – in addition to the five in-person early voting locations that were already announced – will be approved by the Board of County Commissioners on Friday morning in accordance with State statute.”

The full list of Election Day polling locations will be released on Friday, October 2, following approval from the Board of County Commissioners. The list of Election Day polling locations will also be posted on the County website at www.canyonco.org/elections.

While voters may use any of the in-person early voting locations to cast their ballots during the early voting period, the Election Day polling locations will be precinct-specific. Once the polling locations are approved, mailers will be sent to all registered voters informing them of their Election Day polling location.

In-person early voting will be available to registered voters at the following locations:

O’Connor Field House – S 22nd Ave, Caldwell, ID 83605

Celebration Church – 2121 Caldwell Blvd, Nampa, ID 83651

Oregon Trail Church of God – 23057 Old Hwy 30, Caldwell, ID 83607

Melba Valley Senior Center – 115 Base Line Rd, Melba, ID 83641

Notus High School (Old Gym) – 25260 Notus Rd, Notus, ID 83656

Four of the in-person early voting locations open on October 19 as required by State statute, with the Caldwell location at O’Connor Field House opening a week earlier on October 12. The last day to vote early is Friday, October 30. Early voting hours are Monday through Friday, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

Voters are encouraged to preregister to vote ahead of the October 9 deadline by visiting idahovotes.gov or in-person at the Canyon County Elections Office, located at 1102 E Chicago St in Caldwell. Voters can also use idahovotes.gov to request an absentee ballot and check on the status of their absentee ballot request.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the Elections Office by 8:00 pm on Election Day. Absentee ballots returned after 8:00 pm on November 3 will not be counted.

For more information, please contact the Canyon County Elections Office at (208) 454-7562 or Canyon County Public Information Officer Joe Decker at (208) 455-6090.