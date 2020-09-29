What Is Cognitive Behavioral Therapy? Judith Marayelle Explains
Judith Marayelle on Cognitive Behavioral TherapyMINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “There are many types of therapy,” explains therapist Judith Marayelle. “Most people think of traditional talk therapy when they picture going to a psychologist. Psychoanalysis can be very helpful for some people, but most therapists now practice cognitive behavioral therapy to some degree with their clients.”
According to the therapist of 30 years, Judith Marayelle, cognitive behavioral therapy is a form of psychological treatment that has proven effective in the treatment of problems like anxiety, depression, substance abuse, relationship issues, eating disorders, and even severe mental illness.
“Many studies have found cognitive behavioral therapy to be just as effective - or even more effective - than other methods of therapy or psychiatric medications alone. I use cognitive behavioral therapy in my own practice because, when used appropriately, it can lead to a significant improvement in the patient’s everyday functioning and quality of life,” says Judith Marayelle.
Advances in cognitive-behavioral therapy have been made based on both clinical practice and extensive research. “This is a scientifically-backed methodology,” says Judith Marayelle. “What sets cognitive behavioral therapy apart from other psychological treatments is that you can prove and quantify the results.”
Judith Marayelle Explains the Core Principles of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Many psychological disorders like depression and anxiety are caused by - or worsened by - unhelpful behaviors and patterns of thought. “If you can change your habits and your thought patterns, you can change your life for the better,” enthuses Judith Marayelle. “Cognitive-behavioral therapy is essentially meant to help you reroute and rewire your neurological pathways by building healthier habits.”
It’s important to note that cognitive-behavioral therapy isn’t necessarily a cure for issues like depression and anxiety, but it does help you cope with the symptoms and live a happier, healthier life.
What Does Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Treatment Look Like? Judith Marayelle Explains
“Typically CBT will involve exercises and tools meant to help you change your thinking patterns and behaviors,” says Judith Marayelle. Strategies may include:
Learning to recognize unhealthy, destructive, or distorted thoughts
Learning how to address unhealthy thoughts by evaluating them objectively and realistically
Using problem-solving skills in difficult situations
Developing confidence and replacing negative self-talk with positive self-talk
Facing your fears instead of avoiding them
Role-playing situations that give you anxiety
Meditation
This is not a comprehensive list of all cognitive behavioral therapy exercises and tools. “There are so many applications for CBT,” explains Judith Marayelle. “And a good therapist will customize those exercises to your individual needs.”
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here