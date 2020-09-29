Koddi Announces Channel Expansion and Partner Growth

Leading Technology Firm Expands Offerings and Resources to Enable Hotel Industry Rebound

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koddi - a leading marketing technology company - today announced that it recently expanded its presence into new channels for its travel vertical through its Koddi Ads program in an effort to help publishers monetize website traffic and create value for travel advertisers. The company also announced it has entered into new and expanded partnerships with some of the industry’s leading brands including Priceline®, KAYAK, and trivago, among others.



Koddi Ads enables travel brands to open new revenue streams and drive incremental topline revenue by monetizing website traffic through sponsored ad placements. It also opens up new strategic channels for brands to extend their presence via ad placements and messaging to drive new bookings. The combination of Koddi’s technology, data, and industry knowledge gives hotel brands, OTAs, and advertising partners the best opportunity to connect with consumers as they look for hotel rooms, flights, packages, and more.

“The travel industry has faced an obstacle that no one could have predicted or prepared for this year, and while it’s been challenging, our teams have done an amazing job expanding our business through our service lines and products such as Koddi Ads. This product comes at a critical time as every hotel and hotel chain is looking to recover, maximize bookings and recapture lost revenue,” said Nicholas Ward, President and Co-founder of Koddi. “We are also very excited about our partnership with Priceline, one of the most recognized and reputable brands in our industry. This collaboration will benefit Priceline as well as hoteliers who are seeking to grow as the industry recovers from COVID-19.”

Today Koddi is announcing a strategic partnership with Priceline, which allows Priceline to leverage Koddi solutions to become a new channel for hotel suppliers to open new revenue streams for the travel market. Through this relationship, Priceline will be able to leverage Koddi Ads to adapt to ever-changing consumer behaviors and aid in the hotel recovery planning process. Hotels will be able to use the Koddi Ads platform to gain increased visibility and sales through Priceline's website.

“Consumer behavior is never fixed. It constantly evolves, and we evolve in turn,” said Maryellen D'Aiuto, Vice President of Digital Marketing at Priceline. “Koddi Ads give us the flexibility to be responsive to shifting behaviors and sentiments, which is not only important in the current environment, but important at any time.”

In addition to the momentum Koddi Ads has generated, the company also announced it has expanded into the vacation rental and alternative accommodations space. Koddi is looking to bring its advanced marketing technology solutions to a segment of the travel industry that lacks some of the technological mechanisms currently found in the hotel space.

“Once the pandemic hit, we made it our mission to service our customers by supporting them in much greater ways and developing new and exciting opportunities to help them capture lost revenue while accelerating their recovery,” said George Popstefanov, CEO and Co-founder of Koddi. “All of the work we’ve done over the past six months would not have been possible without great employees who have adapted seamlessly and really gone above and beyond. That is why earning the 2020 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers means so much to our company.”

Koddi’s complete network of solutions for the travel and hospitality industries are built to drive revenue by putting brands in front of the customers who are looking to buy. Through the combination of data, industry insights and automation, Koddi helps its customers and partners remove the complexity of the adtech ecosphere.

About Koddi

Koddi is a provider of adtech optimization and media management software and services, powering advertising programs that drive measurable revenue growth to the best brands in the world. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform provides a robust network for brands to connect with consumers and drive more revenue through native sponsored placements, metasearch, and programmatic media campaigns. With the Koddi platform, marketers can fuel their growth and harness real-time intelligence to drive informed decision-making across their marketing and media activities.

For more information, please visit https://www.koddi.com/ .