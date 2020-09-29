Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FIT4MOM Teams Up with Sweet Baby Shade to Protect Our Young in Today’s New World!

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEINER INNOVATIONS, LLC AKA "Sweet Baby Shade", is excited to announce an affiliate program with FIT4MOM, the nation’s leading company for pre and postnatal health, wellness, and fitness programs for every stage of motherhood.

"We are excited to be teaming with FIT4MOM and believe Sweet Baby Shade will be beneficial in these times of COVID, while providing the all-important sun protection to their little ones,” said Don Steiner, president of Steiner Innovations. “This product is GREAT and especially with our 'new normal' these shades will come in handy during our classes!” said Britney Pagano, Partnership Sales Manager of FIT4MOM.

Not only does Sweet Baby Shade help to protect your baby’s eyes and skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, they also act as a deterrent for any unwanted hands reaching into the stroller and your baby’s personal space. Don continued, “The last six months have been an extraordinary challenge for all of us. We sincerely hope your family and loved ones are safe and healthy, as we are committed to the health and safety of our customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Mr. Steiner, a leading entrepreneur, founded STEINER INNOVATIONS in 2012 with the goal of creating products and solutions to improve the quality of life for families. Mr. Steiner is also President of Profit Recovery Partners (PRP) LLC, a leading cost reduction consulting firm in North America.

About FIT4MOM
FIT4MOM is the nation’s leading company for pre and postnatal health, wellness, and fitness programs for every stage of motherhood. FIT4MOM is headquartered in San Diego, California, but has franchises nationwide, reaching tens of thousands of mamas all over the United States. To learn more, visit https://fit4mom.com/about

About Steiner Innovations, LLC AKA “Sweet Baby Shade”
STEINER INNOVATIONS, LLC develops and brings to the market products at a low cost to improve consumers' standard of living. The company is built on core values that serve customers first with its goals to deliver original ideas and practical products. To learn more, visit https://www.sweetbabyshade.com/ or call (714) 617-3095.

